042723 Prep Roundup 01
Pioneer Valley's Jazmyn Molina, right, threw a perfect game in a win over Orcutt Academy this week. Molina and teammate Ciena Acosta, left, have been a dynamic duo in the circle for the Panthers this year, combining to pitch every inning for the team.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

Pitching a perfect game at any level is a rarity, but Pioneer Valley senior Jazmyn Molina did just that Wednesday.

Molina hurled her perfecto in a 16-0 Pioneer Valley win in an Ocean League game at Orcutt Academy. The game was called after six innings because of the 10-run rule. Molina struck out eight.

The Panthers (12-9-1, 8-1) stayed in a first-place tie with Nipomo with five league games remaining.

