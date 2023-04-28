Pitching a perfect game at any level is a rarity, but Pioneer Valley senior Jazmyn Molina did just that Wednesday.
Molina hurled her perfecto in a 16-0 Pioneer Valley win in an Ocean League game at Orcutt Academy. The game was called after six innings because of the 10-run rule. Molina struck out eight.
The Panthers (12-9-1, 8-1) stayed in a first-place tie with Nipomo with five league games remaining.
Molina helped herself at the plate with a hit and two RBIs. Adrianna Padilla racked up two hits and three RBIs for the Panthers. Kaylee Dolores had two hits, including a triple, for the Panthers, eight of whom had at least one of the team's 11 RBIs.
The Spartans dropped to 6-9, 3-5.
Nipomo 8, San Luis Obispo 4
Kate Barnett had three hits, drove in four runs and pitched a complete game as the Titans (9-5, 8-1) beat the Tigers (4-9, 4-5) at San Luis Obispo to stay in a tie for first place.
Barnett struck out 15, gave up three hits and did not allow an earned run. The Titans won despite mustering just two RBIs themselves, one for Ali Camacho and one for Katelynn Petree.
Camacho had three hits. Petree had two.
Cabrillo 24, Santa Ynez 2
The Conquistadores moved to 9-3, 6-2 with a win at Cabrillo Wednesday. The game was called after the fifth because of the 10-run rule.
Santa Ynez (1-9, 1-5) lost a non-league game 17-0 at Bishop Diego (9-10) Thursday. That game was called after the fifth because of the run rule.
No Cabrillo stats were available for the Wednesday game. Kylie Lapointe had two of Santa Ynez's nine hits Wednesday, including a double, and the lone Pirates RBI. Lapointe also had the only Santa Ynez hit Thursday, a single.
Righetti was rolling along with a 7-2 lead Thursday in its bid to upset Mountain League leader and cross-street rival St. Joseph.
Then the Knights struck for six runs in the bottom of the seventh for the win at St. Louis de Montfort, keeping their margin in the standings at 2 1/2 games above second-place Paso Robles and snapping Righetti's five-game winning streak.
St. Joseph moved to 15-4, 9-1. Righetti dropped to 8-12, 4-6.
Makenna Pirnat drove in two runs and scored one for the Knights. Salena Chavez had two hits and scored a run.
No stats for Righetti were available.
Righetti will host Cabrillo Saturday at 11 a.m. in a non-league game. St. Joseph will play Tuesday at Paso Robles at 4:30 p.m.
Arroyo Grande 8, Lompoc 2
Kelsy Rodriguez had three hits and three RBIs and scored three times as the Eagles (6-14-1, 6-4) moved past the Braves (12-7-1, 5-4) into third place in the Mountain League.
Lompoc dropped its third straight league game.
Ella Stennett drove in two runs for the Eagles, and Natalie Aguilar had a double and an RBI for the Braves.
In other league action, Paso Robles (12-9, 6-3) beat Templeton (9-8, 3-7) 13-1 in five innings at Paso Robles, and Atascadero (6-14, 2-8) edged Mission Prep (7-10-1, 3-5) 8-7 at Atascadero.
Lompoc 10, San Luis Obispo 5 (Wednesday)
The Braves improved to 13-9, 7-4 with a win at San Luis Obispo (11-10, 6-5). No Lompoc stats were available.
St. Joseph 3, Morro Bay 0
The league champions (27-5, 14-0) completed a run of the table in their 14 Mountain League matches with a 25-6, 27-25, 25-18 sweep of the Pirates (4-17, 4-10) at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym.
Lucas Mayes racked up 13 kills for the Knights, and Gavin Galanski had 11. Braeden Clark Rappozo had 31 assists and served five aces for St. Joseph.
San Luis Obispo 3, Pioneer Valley 2
The Panthers (16-16-1, 6-8) made a run, but the second-place Tigers (20-7, 12-2) earned a 25-16, 18-25, 25-17, 18-25, 15-8 win at San Luis Obispo.
Nate Magni led Pioneer Valley with 10 kills. Joshua Inay had seven. Mckay Ginez had four blocks for the Panthers, and Jericho Loya and Sebastian Uribe had 14 and 13 digs respectively for Pioneer Valley.
Nick Fieldhouse had 18 kills and five solo blocks, and the Pirates (11-12, 7-7) rallied for a 17-24, 25-19, 25-14, 26-24 win over the Titans (6-16, 3-11) at Santa Ynez.
Aidan Scott had 13 kills for Santa Ynez, and Grant Hogdon had seven.
In other league action, Arroyo Grande (12-13, 8-6) edged Mission Prep (4-17, 4-10) 3-2 at Mission Prep. Set scores were 27-29, 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 15-10.
Orcutt Academy 3, Santa Maria 0
Camden Patterson had 26 kills, Adam Young racked up seven kills and the Spartans (5-14, 3-9) wrapped up their regular season with a sweep of Santa Maria at Santa Maria's Wilson Gym. The Saints finished 1-16, 0-12.
In other league action, Righetti (4-18-1, 4-8) swept Paso Robles (10-18, 7-5) 3-0 at Righetti and Atascadero (15-10-2, 9-3) scored a 3-1 win at home over Cabrillo (13-18, 7-5).
Templeton (16-7-2, 9-3) won the league championship. Area volleyball teams that finished with at least a .300 overall winning percentage will await their first-round playoff assignments.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.