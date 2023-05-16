051523 PVHS Signing 01
Pioneer Valley's Nate Magni, Gabriel Candelario and Adam Pirkl announced their college choices on Monday. All three will continue their athletic careers at four-year universities after graduating from Pioneer Valley in June. 

Pioneer Valley seniors Adam Pirkl, Gabriel Candelario and Nate Magni made their respective decisions as to their respective next academic and athletics stops official Monday.

The three signed with four-year schools at a signing ceremony at the Pioneer Valley amphitheater. Pirkl signed to compete in cross country and track at Hobbs, New Mexico-based University of the Southwest. Candelario signed to compete in track for University of La Verne in La Verne, and Magni signed with Hobart College in Geneva, New York, to play for the inaugural men's volleyball team there.

La Verne and Hobart compete at the NCAA Division 3 level. University of the Southwest is an NAIA school.

