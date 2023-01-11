The Pioneer Valley defense played a big part in the Panthers' historic post-season run in 2022, and four Panthers are on the All-Ocean League First Team Defense.

The foursome includes defensive lineman Jalen Yap, linebacker Adrian Mora, defensive back Pepe Gonzales and kicker Lucan Brafman. Santa Maria junior defensive back Juan Rico joins those four on the First Team Defense.  

No. 8 Pioneer Valley's defense shut out No. 9 Delano in the first round of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section Division 5 Playoffs.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

