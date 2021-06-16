Some swings of the golf club. A few tries on the triple jump and a few more on the pole vault.
That's how the wild spring season wrapped up for Santa Ynez athletes.
Two Santa Ynez High School athletes competed at the CIF Southern Section Division 4 Finals Saturday at Carpinteria High School.
Junior Neta Ofiaeli competed in the triple and senior Gabbie Robles competed in the pole vault.
Ofiaeli finished fifth in the triple jump with a mark of 35 feet, 1/4 inches. Ofiaeli qualified fifth with a season best of 35-4.
Ofiaeli set her PR in the triple as a freshman in 2019 when she won the Division 4 title with a mark of 38-4.5.
St. Anthony senior London Lee won the triple jump Saturday with a mark of 38-00.25.
Robles, the Santa Ynez sophomore, took eighth in the pole vault on Saturday at Carpinteria with a mark of 8-6. Tenly Kuhn, a junior from Oaks Christian, won at 12-5. The 8-6 that Robles hit at the Division 4 prelims is her PR.
Santa Ynez had six athletes compete at the Division 4 prelims as Maddie Davies, Carson Gann, Kai Teplansky, Emma Johnson, Robles and Ofiaeli competed there.
There are no CIF Southern Section Masters Meets this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. There will also be no official CIF State Track and Field Championships due to the pandemic.
The next-to-last athletic event for Santa Ynez athletes were the CIF Southern Section golf championships for both the boys and girls teams.
The boys played at Soule Park in Ojai and finished 10th in Division 5 on June 7. The top scorers for the Pirates were Callaway Winans (78), Rye Winans (88), Owen Hirth (89), Jackson St. Denis (97) and Marcelo Andrade (98).
The Santa Ynez girls played at the Santa Barbara Golf Club on June 7 and placed 18th in Division 3. The Pirates were led by Jordan Hartley (92), Emily Ruiz (93), Bridget Callaghan (102), Emily Melby (103) and Alison Swanitz (113) for a team score of 503.
The action completes a whirlwind four months that begin with a unique cross country meet in Santa Ynez in February. The Pirates competed in 20-plus sports in that span. The high school sports season is scheduled to resume under more normal circumstances in August with the Pirates embarking on their final year of Channel League and Southern Section competition before moving to the Central Section for the 2022-23 school year.