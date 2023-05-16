The St. Joseph offense was effective for one inning Tuesday.
One inning was all the Knights needed.
Makenna Pirnat started St. Joseph on its way to a four-run fifth with a no-doubt two-run blast over the center field fence, the Pioneer Valley offense never could do much against St. Joseph sophomore right-hander Taylor Mediano and the No. 1 Knights beat their crosstown rivals, the No. 16 Panthers, 4-0 at St. Louis de Montfort in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 2 Playoffs.
The Knights moved to 20-4 and will face No. 9 Bakersfield Highland Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at St. Louis de Montfort in the quarterfinals. The Panthers finished 16-10-1.
St. Joseph won the Mountain League championship during the regular season. Pioneer Valley won the Ocean League title.
The Knights have won 15 straight.
Pirnat picked quite a time to hit her first home run of the year, lining a two-run shot over the fence in center off Pioneer Valley sophomore right-hander Ciena Acosta and breaking a scoreless tie.
"The pitch was up and toward the outside a little bit, and I just went with the pitch," said Pirnat.
A hard bouncer was misplayed by the Pioneer Valley infield off the bat of St. Joseph lead-off batter Mikayla Provence in the fifth, and the ball went into center field for a single.
Pirnat lined the 0-1 pitch to her over the fence. Dezirae Rodriguez followed with a single then scored on a Seleny Chavez double. The Panthers tried to catch Chavez off second base on the play, the throw went into center field instead, and Chavez came around to score. That was it for the scoring.
Mediano scattered four hits in a complete game, didn't give up an extra-base hit and didn't allow a baserunner past second base. After the first inning, the Panthers never advanced a runner to second.
"I was going at about 50 percent," said Mediano. "My arm was hurting."
Mediano said, "I was counting mostly on my curve. As the game went on, I started to feel more comfortable and my teammates backed me up."
The St. Joseph defense was error-free behind Mediano, who struck out nine and finished by striking out the Panthers in order in the seventh. Mediano, pitching around a two-out single by Kiana Real, struck out the side in the fifth as well.
Mediano retired 15 of the last 17 batters she faced. She buttressed her nine strikeouts with excellent control. Mediano walked no one.
Acosta, effective most of the way herself, pitched a complete game. She gave up seven hits, struck out five and walked one.
Seven Knights had a hit apiece. Real had two hits for Pioneer Valley.
Pirnat said, "We could do better, not wait until the fifth inning to get going on offense, but I feel we're playing pretty well."
