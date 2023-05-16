The St. Joseph offense was effective for one inning Tuesday.

One inning was all the Knights needed.

Makenna Pirnat started St. Joseph on its way to a four-run fifth with a no-doubt two-run blast over the center field fence, the Pioneer Valley offense never could do much against St. Joseph sophomore right-hander Taylor Mediano and the No. 1 Knights beat their crosstown rivals, the No. 16 Panthers, 4-0 at St. Louis de Montfort in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 2 Playoffs.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.