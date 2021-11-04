The final regular season Power Rankings are here and they look quite a bit different from the season-opening rankings.

Bishop Diego is clearly the area's top dog. The Cardinals, at 8-1, are the only team in Santa Barbara or San Luis Obispo county rated in the top 100 in CalPreps' state rankings. The Cardinals started the season at No. 3 in the Times' Power Rankings.

The No. 1 team in the opening week of the season? That would be St. Joseph, which ended the regular season at No. 4. Lompoc also had a run atop the Power Rankings, then dropped to No. 9 after its five-game losing streak. The Braves worked to get to 5-5 and into the playoffs and ended the regular season ranked No. 7.

Mission Prep started the season at No. 8 and ended at No. 2. The Royals head to Lemoore Friday night as the No. 10 seed in the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs. Mission Prep ended the regular season with a 9-0 record.

Righetti started the season at No. 5 and quickly dropped out of the rankings, but finished the season ranked 10th. The Warriors are 1-8 and will host a first-round playoff game against Atascadero Friday in Division 5.

Let's take a look at this week's rankings. (The Power Rankings include only teams from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties).

The Power Rankings

No. 1: Bishop Diego (8-1, at Mission Hills Alemany)

Last week: No. 1. Beat Camarillo 38-7. CalPreps state ranking: 39.

The area's top team is ranked No. 39 in the state. The Cardinals' reward for their terrific season? That would be the No. 16 seed in the Division 2 playoffs to play at top-seeded Alemany in the first round. Bishop Diego and Mission Prep are the poster boys for any types of tweaks that are needed to this new playoff system. Both teams had stellar seasons and both squads got shafted in playoff seedings.

Maybe the CIF should group the teams in divisions using a computer then use a committee to handle the seeding so we don't have unbeaten teams and league champs playing on the road as major underdogs in the playoffs.

No. 2: Mission Prep (9-0, at Lemoore)

Last week: No. 2. Beat San Luis Obispo 35-7. CalPreps ranking: 198.

The Royals completed a perfect regular season with the decisive win over San Luis Obispo last week. All that did was bump Mission Prep up a bit to the No. 10 seed in Division 2 where the Royals will play at 7-2 Lemoore Friday.

Expect a highly-motivated Mission Prep team against the Tigers in Lemoore.

No. 3: Santa Barbara (7-3, at North Hollywood Campbell Hall)

Last week: No. 3. Lost to Rio Mesa 17-14. CalPreps ranking: 177.

Santa Barbara has flown a bit under the radar this season, but the Dons finished third in a tough Channel League by narrowly losing to Rio Mesa on Friday.

The Dons are on the road to start the CIF-SS Division 6 playoffs at Campbell Hall.

No. 4: St. Joseph (6-4, at Fresno Bullard)

Last week: No. 4. Beat Righetti 26-7. CalPreps ranking: 264.

The next unluckiest team in terms of playoff seeding is no doubt St. Joseph. The Knights got a share of the Mountain League title with a strong finish to the season, but all that did was lower their chances of winning a CIF title. That late-season surge kept the Knights in Division 2 in the CIF-CS playoffs and they landed on the No. 16 seed in the division and will play at top-seeded Fresno Bullard.

If St. Joseph were to drop one spot, they'd be the top seed in Division 3 and would have a great shot at winning that division. Instead, the Knights will likely travel to Fresno and get beat by a good Bullard team to end their season.

No. 5: Arroyo Grande (7-3, vs. Madera)

Last week: No. 6. Beat Paso Robles 62-35. CalPreps ranking: 280.

Arroyo Grande's big win over Paso Robles to close out the season got the Eagles a share of the Mountain League title and also boosted them to the No. 4 seed in Division 3.

The Eagles will host Madera Friday in the first round. The Eagles have steadied after a lop-sided loss to St. Joseph, rallying past Righetti before routing Nipomo and Paso Robles.

No. 6: Santa Ynez (8-2, at Elsinore Wildomar)

Last Week: No. 5. Beat Santa Marcos 42-6. CalPreps ranking: 281.

Arroyo Grande's big win over a decent Paso Robles team bumped the Eagles up and dropped the Pirates a spot.

Santa Ynez also didn't get any luck in the playoff seedings, landing the No. 14 seed in Division 8. The Pirates play a 7-3 Elsinore team that can run the ball like nobody's business.

This is coach Josh McClurg's third 8-2 season during his tenure at his alma mater. Will these Pirates get him a playoff win?

No. 7: Lompoc (5-5, vs. Anaheim Western)

Last week: No. 7. Beat Dos Pueblos 60-7. CalPreps ranking: 297.

The Braves may have this new playoff system all figured out. They played well early in the season, dropped a bunch of games then finished strong to earn the No. 3 seed in Division 9 and a home game in the playoffs.

A few area teams have a shot at a CIF title in this new playoff format and Lompoc is certainly one of them. That defense has to continue to improve.

No. 8: Paso Robles (6-3, at Tulare Union)

Last week: No. 8. Lost to Arroyo Grande 62-35. CalPreps ranking: 338.

The bottom finally fell out for the Bearcats. Paso Robles had been just barely beating its Mountain League competition and that streak finally came to an end as the Eagles racked up 62 points in a win over the Bearcats last week.

That, in turn, got the Bearcats a playoff game in Division 3 against Tulare Union Thursday night.

No. 9: Nipomo (6-3, vs. Visalia Mt. Whitney)

Last week: No. 9. Did not play. CalPreps ranking: 383.

The Titans are another team that lucked out in this new playoff format. The Titans ended their season with three straight losses (including a forfeit) and didn't play in the final week of the season.

Their reward? The No. 1 seed in the Division 4 playoffs and a home game against Visalia Mt. Whitney (2-6). Nipomo, as the No. 1 seed, is another one of those area teams that have pretty solid chances of winning a CIF title or at least making a deep run.

No. 10 Righetti (1-8, vs. Atascadero)

Last week: Unranked. Lost to St. Joseph 26-7. CalPreps ranking: 518.

Yep. The Warriors end the regular season ranked despite winning just one game in nine tries. Righetti just edged out a San Luis Obispo team that went 6-4.

Why? Well, the Warriors played a schedule that may be among the toughest in the area. Righetti's opponents went 50-32 this year.

San Luis Obispo's opponents finished 36-47. Righetti's schedule is about as tough as Bishop Diego's schedule was this year, per CalPreps.

And that's what part of these computer rankings do. Instead of just looking at the wins and losses, these computed rankings can look much deeper to show how good a team is. But, at some point, you've got to reward teams for winning games and league championships.