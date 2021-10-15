Arroyo Grande (5-3) 39, Righetti (1-6) 35
Paso Robles (5-2) 15, Pioneer Valley (0-6) 6
Atascadero (2-6) 31, Santa Maria (2-6) 20
Mission Prep (7-0) 60, Morro Bay (4-5) 3
Santa Ynez (6-2) 23, Ventura (4-3) 7
Pacifica (4-4) 51, Lompoc 26 (3-5)
Santa Barbara (6-2) 24, Oxnard (3-5) 17
San Luis Obispo (5-2) 35, Templeton (4-4) 19
Channel Islands (2-6) 23, Cabrillo (0-8) 0
Bishop Diego (5-1) vs. Newbury Park (2-4), Saturday
Photos: Righetti hosts Arroyo Grande in Mountain League game
Photos: Santa Maria battles Atascadero
Photos: Santa Ynez hosts Ventura
