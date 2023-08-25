Santa Ynez sophomore quarterback Jude Pritchard has earned the inaugural area Player of the Week award for the 2023-24 school year, as determined by Times voters for the week ending Aug. 19.

Pritchard played sparingly behind Luke Gildred last year. In his first game as Santa Ynez's regular starting quarterback, Pritchard threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as the Pirates opened their season with a 54-12 win against Cabrillo at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc on Aug. 18.

The sophomore earned 6,987 votes, 58 percent of the total votes cast. Pritchard completed eight of his 13 passes for 179 yards in Santa Ynez's season debut. He threw one interception.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

