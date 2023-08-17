The second half of the spectacularly productive Luke Gildred-to-Daulton Beard connection will return for the Santa Ynez football team. The first half has moved onward and upward.

Beard, an all-everything player as a junior who was among the leading wide receivers in the state in 2022, is back for his senior season at Santa Ynez. Beard caught 77 passes for a total of 1,272 yards, an eye-popping average of 115.6 reception yards a game, and 12 touchdowns last year.

Gildred graduated and signed with Claremont McKenna earlier in the year. When Gildred left Santa Ynez, he took his 2,598 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes in 2022 with him.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

