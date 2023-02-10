021023 VCA Lions Fall 01
Valley Christian Academy's Miley DeBernardi defends during a Coast Valley League game against Coast Union. DeBernardi and the Lions lost to Quartz Hill in a playoff game Thursday night. 

 Joe Bailey, Staff

It figured going in that the Valley Christian Academy girls basketball team had a rough first-round match-up in this one, and that was how things panned out Thursday  night.

VCA, a kindergarten-through-12th grade school with an enlisted enrollment of 467 students whose girls basketball team won back-to-back 6A titles in the early 2000s, was paired against Quartz Hill, a Golden League school with an enrollment of 2,975 in the first round of the CIF Southern Section 4A Playoffs Thursday night. The visiting Royals won 48-22 at VCA.

The Royals, who finished fourth in the Golden League at 9-5, moved to 18-10 overall. VCA, which finished second in the Coast Valley League at 7-3, finished 11-15 overall.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

