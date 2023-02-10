It figured going in that the Valley Christian Academy girls basketball team had a rough first-round match-up in this one, and that was how things panned out Thursday night.
VCA, a kindergarten-through-12th grade school with an enlisted enrollment of 467 students whose girls basketball team won back-to-back 6A titles in the early 2000s, was paired against Quartz Hill, a Golden League school with an enrollment of 2,975 in the first round of the CIF Southern Section 4A Playoffs Thursday night. The visiting Royals won 48-22 at VCA.
The Royals, who finished fourth in the Golden League at 9-5, moved to 18-10 overall. VCA, which finished second in the Coast Valley League at 7-3, finished 11-15 overall.
Quartz Hill got the opening tip, point guard Mandy Frozina got the ball inside to center Malaiyah Paulk for a layup, and the Royals had the first points of the game seven seconds into this one.
The rest of the game didn't exactly go that easily for the Royals. In fact Quartz Hill, struggling against the VCA match-up zone at that point, called time with 6:27 left in the fourth quarter.
Still the Royals, a tough defensive team with good point guards, Frozina and Ariana Antunez, had more than enough to stay comfortably ahead in this one.
Frozina led all scorers with 12 points. Payton Wright scored 10 for the Royals. Katelynn Mikkelson led the Lions with 10 points.
The Royals scored six points in the first 1:53 then their offense started to bog down against the Lions' matchup zone. Still, the visitors never let the Lions get into a consistent rhythm on offense.
Quartz Hill led 15-5 at the end of the first quarter and 29-8 at halftime.
Mikkelson took the first two shots for the Lions in the second half, a 3-pointer and a two, and hit them both. VCA actually won the third quarter, out-scoring Quartz Hill 10-8.
The Royals regrouped after the timeout and out-scored the Lions 11-4 in the fourth.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.