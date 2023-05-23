Ray Hernandez celebrated his 17th birthday Tuesday by hitting a two-out walk-off single in the bottom of the 12th inning that put Cabrillo in the CIF Central Section Division 2 championship game.
Hernandez hit a bouncer up the middle that went over St. Joseph relief pitcher Hunter Hammond's head and Blake Gregory, from second base, headed for home. The Knights, from deep behind second, had a play on Gregory, but Gregory beat the throw home for the winning run that gave No. 3 Cabrillo a 2-1 win over No. 7 St. Joseph in a Division 2 semifinal at Cabrillo's Donald McIntyre Field.
"I'm just glad everybody (on the team) is going to the divisional championship game and the (Southern California Championships)," Hernandez said of his winning hit coming on his 17th birthday. The Division 2 finalists have qualified for the Southern Cal Championships that will begin May 30 at various designated home sites.
Cabrillo (24-5) will play top seed Bakersfield Christian (24-7) in the Division 2 title game Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia. Bakersfield Christian beat No. 12 Lompoc 5-1 at Bakersfield Christian Tuesday in the other semi.
Hammond retired the first two Cabrillo batters he faced in the 12th, but Gregory, who had reached base twice on a walk, sandwiched around being hit by a pitch beforehand, drew his third base-on-balls on a 3-1 pitch.
Hammond balked Gregory to second base then Hernandez delivered on a 1-1 pitch.
As soon as the ball started heading toward the outfield, "I knew (Cabrillo coach Cole Osborne who was coaching third base) was going to send me home," said Gregory.
Hernandez said, "As soon as I saw the ball go over the pitcher's head, I knew they were going to send Blake home."
With Cabrillo one out from a 1-0 victory in regulation, St. Joseph pinch hitter Charlie Ward lined the first pitch to him from Cabrillo starter Gage Mattis into left center for a single to drive home Erik Furness from second with the tying run. Furness singled to lead off the inning then went to second on a Jack Ferguson sacrifice bunt.
Cabrillo scored in the fifth thanks to two catcher's interference calls against St. Joseph catcher Niko Peinado. The first allowed lead-off batter Spencer Gallimore to reach first base. The second, with Hernandez at bat, allowed Gallimore to score from third with two outs.
"His glove interfered with my swing," said Hernandez.
With Mattis (0.79 ERA going in) and St. Joseph left-hander Omar Reynoso (0.55) as the starting pitchers, neither team figured to score many, and neither squad scored ANY through a crisp four innings that took 47 minutes.
Reynoso pitched the first nine innings, and Mattis worked the first eight before swapping positions with Gallimore, the starting Cabrillo third baseman. Gallimore has alternated with Mattis as Cabrillo's starting pitcher all year.
Unofficially, Gallimore threw around 100 pitches in Cabrillo's 10-4 quarterfinals win over No. 11 Fresno Central last Friday.
Mattis worked the equivalent of more than a game Tuesday and, unofficially, Gallimore threw nearly 40 pitches after coming on in relief, but Gregory said he never feared either of his pitchers would tire.
"These guys have been spot on all year," the Cabrillo catcher said.
If not for the lights that were installed at the Cabrillo stadium earlier in the season, the game might have been suspended in the bottom of the 10th inning. That's when the lights came on Tuesday.
Furness and Hammond had two hits apiece for the Knights, who out-hit the Conquistadores 8-5. Landon Mabery had two hits for the Conquistadores.
Bakersfield Christian 5, Lompoc 1
The Braves scored first with a run in the top of the opening inning, but the Eagles scored twice in the bottom of the first, once in the third and two more times in the fifth to pull away.
The Eagles had six hits and the Braves mustered three.
Evan Chavez led off the game with a double and Trevor Jure hit a ball to left field to give the Braves an early lead. Mason Brassfield then stifled the Braves the rest of the way.
Division 3
Kingsburg 1, Pioneer Valley 0
The top-seeded Vikings advanced to the Thursday's final behind a one-hitter thrown by Ethan Winslow in Kingsburg on Tuesday. Andrew Sandoval had the lone Pioneer Valley hit, a single. Pioneer Valley's Andru Angulo pitched a four-hit complete game.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.