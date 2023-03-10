031023 POTW Winner 01
Cabrillo's Landon Mabery filled up his stat line last week as he helped the Cabrillo baseball team win twice to move to 6-0 on the season. He was voted Player of the Week by readers of the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News.

 Len Wood, Contributor

Landon Mabery filled up his stat line last week as he helped the Cabrillo baseball team win twice to move to 6-0 on the season.

Mabery went a combined 6-for-8 with four doubles, a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored. He is the Times area Player of the Week, as determined by voters, for the week ending March 4.

The Cabrillo baseball team has since moved to 8-0 during the non-league campaign.

