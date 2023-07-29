Santa Maria, the reigning CIF Central Section Division 2 champion, has been placed in boys soccer base Division 1 for the 2023-24 school year.
Lompoc, the 2023 Division 4 boys soccer champ, is in base Division 3.
The Central Section can move teams a maximum of one spot above or below their base divisions for the playoffs. A Central Section team must have a minimum .300 regular season winning percentage to be eligible for the postseason.
Santa Maria beat Pioneer Valley 2-0 in an all-Santa Maria Valley 2023 Division 2 championship game, during which hail greeted the capacity crowd at Santa Maria in the first half. Pioneer Valley is in base Division 2, along with fellow Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) squads Atascadero, Paso Robles and Righetti.
Righetti won the Ocean League championship last year and made it to the Division 3 semifinals.
Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo join Santa Maria as CCAA base Division 1 members. Arroyo Grande edged Santa Maria for the 2023 Mountain League title, but the Saints beat the Eagles 3-1 in the Division 2 quarterfinals.
The base Division 1 field consists of Arroyo Grande, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, Clovis Buchanan, Fresno Bullard, Fresno Central, Clovis, Clovis East, Clovis North, Clovis West, Bakersfield Golden Valley, Bakersfield Liberty, Reedley, Bakersfield Ridgeview, Sanger and Fresno Sunnyside.
Maximum Central Section divisional playoff fields typically consist of 16 teams.
Santa Maria earned its spot in the championship game by beating Bakersfield Stockdale in one Division 2 semi. Pioneer Valley punched its ticket by beating Clovis East 5-2 in the other. Stockdale is in base Division 2 this time around.
In a driving rainstorm and on a natural grass pitch that the moisture had turned to muck, Lompoc won a shootout 4-2 at top-ranked Riverdale to win the 2023 Division 3 championship. The teams were tied 1-1 after regulation and overtime.
While Lompoc has been bumped up to base Division 3, Riverdale has been moved down to base Division 5.
Fellow CCAA members Cabrillo, Santa Ynez and Templeton join Lompoc in base Division 3. CCAA members Mission Prep, Morro Bay, Nipomo and St. Joseph are in base Division 4.
Orcutt Academy is the lone CCAA team in base Division 5. Base Division 6 has the most teams, 23. None of them are in the CCAA.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.