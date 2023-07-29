Santa Maria, the reigning CIF Central Section Division 2 champion, has been placed in boys soccer base Division 1 for the 2023-24 school year.

Lompoc, the 2023 Division 4 boys soccer champ, is in base Division 3.

The Central Section can move teams a maximum of one spot above or below their base divisions for the playoffs. A Central Section team must have a minimum .300 regular season winning percentage to be eligible for the postseason.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

