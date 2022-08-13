Remembering Danny Duffy's days at Cabrillo | From the Vault

'From the Vault': Get closer to Central Coast prep-sports history with this collection of articles

We are extremely proud of the fact that we have been covering news, sports, and local events on the Central Coast for more than 100 years, and we are very excited about our ability to share all of that work with you. We have digitized our historic archives allowing you to take a look back at stories throughout our, and the Central Coast's, history. But, it might be daunting to start looking. So, we primed the pump a bit. Go through this collection of our 'From the Vault' articles and get an idea of what is available to you.