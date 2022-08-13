Remembering Danny Duffy's days at Cabrillo | From the Vault

Danny Duffy, longtime major leaguer and former Cabrillo High ace, has been working for nearly two years to make a major upgrade project at the Conquistadores' baseball diamond a reality.

The legwork started with the promise of a $1 million donation from Duffy, who spent most of his career pitching for the Kansas City Royals before he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers last year.

Duffy has been rehabbing in hopes of pitching for the Dodgers at some point this season.

'From the Vault': Get closer to Central Coast prep-sports history with this collection of articles

We are extremely proud of the fact that we have been covering news, sports, and local events on the Central Coast for more than 100 years, and we are very excited about our ability to share all of that work with you. We have digitized our historic archives allowing you to take a look back at stories throughout our, and the Central Coast's, history. But, it might be daunting to start looking. So, we primed the pump a bit. Go through this collection of our 'From the Vault' articles and get an idea of what is available to you.

From the Vault: Eddie Johnson starred as a Saint and a Ute
College

From the Vault: Eddie Johnson starred as a Saint and a Ute

  • Joe Bailey jbailey@santamariatimes.com
  • Updated

Here's what legendary coach Barney Eames had to say about Johnson as a youngster in 1982: "There's no doubt about it, Eddie's got a lot of potential," Eames told then Times sports writer Joe Dana. "He's definitely a dimension above the average high school back."

From the Vault: Recounting Napoleon Kaufman's days in Lompoc

From the Vault: Recounting Napoleon Kaufman's days in Lompoc

  • Joe Bailey jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com
  • Updated

There are many debates to be had on things concerning the Central Coast. However, there's one topic that, frankly, is not up for discussion. This one involves the area's Greatest Athlete of All-Time. And there's only one correct answer: Napoleon Kaufman.

Remembering Danny Duffy's days at Cabrillo | From the Vault
High School

Remembering Danny Duffy's days at Cabrillo | From the Vault

  • Joe Bailey jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com

The late Gunther Cunningham got his early football start on the Central Coast; at Lompoc High and Hancock

The late Gunther Cunningham got his early football start on the Central Coast; at Lompoc High and Hancock

  • Lorenzo J. Reyna lreyna@leecentralcoastnews.com
  • Updated

Gunther Cunningham – a widely regarded professional football defensive mind who graduated from Lompoc High and briefly played at Hancock College – has died from a brief battle with cancer. He was 72.

Cunningham put together a coaching career that spanned nearly four decades, coaching in college, NFL and the Canadian Football League.

However, long before running professional football defenses, he immigrated to the United States via Munich, Germany, and then resided in Lompoc – where he became a standout for the Braves football team.

