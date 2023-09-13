Righetti tennis
Righetti tennis players, left to right, Keira Wildhagen, Bella Shuffield and Ella Wildhagen during Righetti's 9-0 win over Orcutt Academy at Righetti Tuesday. 
 
 
 
 Kenny Cress, Staff

Last year, the Righetti girls tennis team won one match.

This year, the Warriors are near the top of the Ocean League standings.

Righetti moved to 6-3, 6-2 with a 9-0 win at home Tuesday over Orcutt Academy (4-5, 4-4) to finish the first half of league matches. Both teams are closing in on the .300 overall winning percentage required to apply for entry into the CIF Central Section Playoffs.

