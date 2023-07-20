There are only two area girls basketball teams that the CIF Central Section has placed in base Division 1 for the 2023-24 season.

Righetti joins Arroyo Grande as the two Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) girls basketball squads that are in base Division 1. The Central Section can move teams up or down one spot from their respective base divisions for the playoffs.

Central Section teams must end the regular season with a minimum .300 winning percentage to qualify for the postseason. After a solid 9-5 campaign in the Mountain League, Righetti went out in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs last season. Arroyo Grande went out in the first round of Division 1 as well.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

