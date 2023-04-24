042423 Righetti Sweep 01
JJ Ughoc racked up three hits and four RBIs for Righetti in the second game of a doubleheader sweep of Arroyo Grande.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

The Righetti baseball team played its two biggest games of the year Saturday and won both.

With first place at stake, Righetti swept a doubleheader from host Arroyo Grande, 13-3 and 9-7 in eight innings, to stay atop the Mountain League. The Warriors, who have lost once in their last 15 games, moved to 17-6, 10-0. The Eagles fell to 15-9, 7-3 and slipped into third place behind St. Joseph.

The first game in the Righetti-Arroyo Grande doubleheader was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.

