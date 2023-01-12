During the pre-season, the Righetti boys soccer team dealt with a lot of illnesses and injuries.
The Warriors are rolling now. Righetti (5-3-4, 3-0) stayed unbeaten in the Ocean League with a 7-0 win against Orcutt Academy (1-8, 0-3) Wednesday. The game, originally scheduled for Orcutt's Rice Ranch Park, was moved to Righetti's Warrior Stadium because of field conditions.
Nine Warriors amassed points Wednesday (goals are worth two points, assists one for accumulated points) and seven scored. Righetti sophomore Daniel Luganas racked up two goals and an assist, and Andy Gonzalez chalked up two assists and a goal.
Isaac Carrillo amassed a goal and an assist. Hector Pedraza, Martin Diaz and Rosendo Pineda all tallied once, and Matthew Espino, Nery Saguilan and Ethan Espino all had an assist.
Weather permitting, Righetti will host Foster Road rival St. Joseph in an Ocean League game Friday night at 6 p.m.
St. Joseph 2, Mission Prep 2
The Knights (2-7-2, 1-0-2) played to another draw in a league game, this time against the Royals (0-7-2, 0-1-2) at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium.
Jesus Cisneros and Ryler Dennerlein scored a goal apiece for the Knights.
Santa Ynez 3, Templeton 1
Erik Salinas tallied twice, including a goal in the second half with the Pirates short-handed because of a red card, and Santa Ynez moved to 5-7-1, 2-1 by tagging the Eagles (7-3-1, 1-1-1) with their first league loss in an Ocean League game at Santa Ynez.
Spencer Silverman started the scoring with a Santa Ynez goal 15 minutes into the game. Goalkeeper Ivan Guerrero made a big save for the Pirates six minutes later.
Salinas went on to score twice. Templeton scored in the last minute of the game.
There were four boys teams that were unbeaten in league play when games began Wednesday. Now there are two.
Paso Robles (11-4-2, 2-0-1) and San Luis Obispo (5-2-3, 1-0-1) tied 0-0 in their game at Paso Robles, so both avoided taking their first league defeat.
Santa Maria and Arroyo Grande were both saddled with their first league loss. Lompoc blanked Santa Maria 5-0 at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc, and Pioneer Valley beat Arroyo Grande 3-1 at Pioneer Valley.
Jesse Sandoval scored the first goal off a corner kick, and the Braves (5-5, 2-2) went on to stun the Saints (9-6, 2-1).
Mark Salazar scored twice in the second half for the Braves, both with an Enrique Velasquez assist.
Lompoc amassed a 3-0 halftime lead. Erick Jimenez scored the second Lompoc goal of the game, and Sandoval scored the third.
Center back Benny Nicolas and freshman Roberto Cortez helped Lompoc goalkeeper Jimmy Villanueva shut out the Santa Maria offense.
Pioneer Valley 3, Arroyo Grande 1
Sebastian Aquino, Luis Cortes and Caleb Toledo all scored, and Bryan Guillen had two assists as the Panthers (5-3-4, 3-2) pinned the Eagles (5-4-1, 1-1) with their first league loss in an Ocean League game at Pioneer Valley.
Pepe Gonzalez assisted Aquino on the first Panthers goal.
Righetti, Pioneer Valley and Orcutt Academy all had a tough time on the road Wednesday night.
Mission Prep (11-5, 3-0) beat Righetti (6-8, 1-2) 73-45, and Arroyo Grande (11-5, 3-0) defeated Pioneer Valley (1-15, 0-3) 82-39 in Mountain League games. In Ocean League action, Paso Robles (4-12, 1-2) beat Orcutt Academy (7-9, 0-3) 70-37.
No details from any of those games were available.
Atascadero (9-9, 1-2) edged Cabrillo (1-2, 0-3) 49-46 in a low-scoring Mountain League game at Cabrillo. In Ocean League action, Templeton moved to 9-8. 1-1 with a 58-53 win at Nipomo (8-9, 1-2), and San Luis Obispo (11-7, 2-1) beat Morro Bay (2-14, 1-2) 61-33 at San Luis Obispo.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.