During the pre-season, the Righetti boys soccer team dealt with a lot of illnesses and injuries.

The Warriors are rolling now. Righetti (5-3-4, 3-0) stayed unbeaten in the Ocean League with a 7-0 win against Orcutt Academy (1-8, 0-3) Wednesday. The game, originally scheduled for Orcutt's Rice Ranch Park, was moved to Righetti's Warrior Stadium because of field conditions.

Nine Warriors amassed points Wednesday (goals are worth two points, assists one for accumulated points) and seven scored. Righetti sophomore Daniel Luganas racked up two goals and an assist, and Andy Gonzalez chalked up two assists and a goal.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

