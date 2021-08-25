The long-awaited fall debut of the Righetti High School football team has nearly arrived.

Righetti will kick off its season Friday with a home game against Lompoc, which began its season last week with a win over Paso Robles.

Righetti’s season was delayed a week after the Warriors’ practice schedule was disrupted by a positive COVID-19 test, resulting in the cancellation of the scheduled season opener against Bishop Diego.

Lompoc is 1-0 after its 48-27 home win over Paso Robles on Aug. 20.

2021 schedule: Righetti Aug. 27: vs. Lompoc Sept. 3: @Santa Barbara Sept. 10: TBD Sept. 17: @Camarillo Sept. 24: vs. St. Paul Oct. 1: vs. Nipomo* Oct. 8: vs. Pioneer Valley* Oct. 15: vs. Arroyo Grande* Oct. 22: @Paso Robles* Oct. 29: @St. Joseph* All games at 7 p.m. * - Mountain League games

Friday’s game is set to kickoff at 7 p.m.

Warriors in unique spot

Righetti went 4-1 during the spring season, with the Warriors’ only loss coming to St. Joseph, which went 5-0.

That would figure to give the Warriors plenty of momentum heading into the traditional fall season. However, they have many new faces in their starting lineup.

Junior Braden Claborn is set to start at quarterback. Last spring’s starter Joaquin Cuevas is now at St. Joseph, along with Chris Miller, who was arguably Righetti’s top player last spring.

Adrian Ruffino, who figured to lead the Warriors’ rushing attack, is now at Pioneer Valley.

The Warriors also lose some big pieces due to graduation, in star running back/safety Kidasi Nepa, defensive lineman Matt Sims and linebacker Luke Guerrero.

One of the top returners for the Warriors is Elias Martinez, a shutdown cornerback and big-play receiver.

Cooper Bagby, who focused on baseball in the spring, is another addition and figures to be in the rotation at receiver. He also plays strong safety.

Malachi Broome, an All-Area pick as a junior, is back on the defensive and offensive lines. Brian and Zach Monigheti bring play-making ability at multiple positions. Matthew Graack anchors the offensive line at center.

Martinez brings play-making ability

Martinez, a 6-foot senior, had four interceptions in five games last spring and was a consistent deep threat in the passing game as a junior.

“I feel like I am somewhat of a leader on the team, even if I’m not on the frontlines,” Martinez said. “I feel like people respect me and I respect my teammates. I hope I have a good role on this team.”

Martinez feels he’s carrying plenty of momentum into the fall coming off the successful spring season.

“We turned in our pads and then two weeks later we got them back again,” he said. “It’s easier to get back into things.”

Martinez said the offense may be a bit more explosive this fall and the Warriors have “athletes that can change the game.”

The offense, Martinez said, will primarily rely on himself, Claborn, Bagby and running back Ryan Boivin.

“There’s a few more guys that I think will play well,” Martinez said.

What does Claborn bring?

Claborn appears to be an X-factor at quarterback. A bit undersized, the junior has an electric arm and is completely comfortable throwing on the run.

“Claborn wasn’t our starting quarterback last year, but I think he throws a pretty ball and I think he’s taken himself and this team seriously,” Bagby said. “He wants this team to succeed and I’m excited to see what does out there.”

Righetti has employed an old-fashioned Double Wing offense in the past and that’s the base offense again this year, though with some wrinkles mixed in.

Expect more big plays generated from the quarterback position this fall. The Warriors also have a new assistant coach in Buddy Garcia, who spent the last few years at Santa Ynez. Garcia played football at Pioneer Valley, graduating in 2007.

Martinez says he and Claborn have a “good connection” on the field.

“We played youth football together; won a Super Bowl,” Martinez said of he and Claborn. “We definitely have that connection.”

A week late

Martinez said seeing their opener get canceled last week “definitely sucked.”

Righetti’s spring season was delayed two weeks due to similar COVID-19 protocols.

“We just tried to stay positive and develop as a team,” Martinez said.

Perhaps that will be an advantage against Lompoc Friday. Maybe the Warriors will be a bit fresher or, perhaps, Lompoc will be more crisp having a game under their belts.

“We’re taking them seriously,” Martinez said of Lompoc. “It’s going to be a good game, we’re definitely not taking them lightly.”

“I’m excited to see what we can do,” Bagby said. “We’ve just been lining up against our teammates so we’re ready to line up against someone else.”

Lompoc is the top-ranked team in this week's Power Rankings. Righetti is No. 5.