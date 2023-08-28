With time winding down Friday night, Righetti junior kicker Joe Castillo lined up for a 26-yard field goal try.
The Warriors, on the road, trailed Fresno's Justin Garza 36-35. One way or another, the game would be as good as over after the Castillo kick. If the junior made good, Righetti would have its first win under new coach Russ Pickett. If he missed, the Warriors would drop to 0-2.
The snap from Righetti long snapper Adrian Mondol to holder Josiah Coronado was good, so was the hold and Castillo booted a no-doubter, with plenty of height and plenty of room to spare between the uprights, for the game winner. With one second left, Castillo knocked an onside kick and time expired with the first touch.
Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Athlete of the Week Cash Carter threw four touchdown passes, 10-yarders to Damian Meraz and Jacob Nelson, a 55-yarder to Meraz and a 37-yarder to Braeden Amba, to bring his touchdown passes total on the year to six.
Nelson gave Righetti a big boost with five receptions 100 yards as Justin Garza dropped to 1-1. The Warriors will try to keep their momentum going when they host crosstown rival Pioneer Valley at 7 p.m. Friday night in another non-league game and the teams' annual Battle for the Helmet.
Rise of the new starting QBs
Carter is not the only first-year regular starting quarterback in the area who is off to a big start.
Santa Ynez sophomore quarterback Jude Pritchard threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Pirates won 54-12 at Cabrillo in their Aug. 18 season opener.
Pritchard and Carter are both making good early progress toward filling voids left by graduated quarterbacks from their respective teams. Luke Gildred, one of the top quarterbacks in the area as a senior for Santa Ynez last year, signed with Pomona-based Claremont McKenna. Braden Claborn, the 2022 Righetti starter, signed with Simpson University in Redding to be part of that school's inaugural football program.
Santa Ynez had a bye last week. The Pirates will play at Morro Bay (1-1) next Friday night at 7 p.m. in another non-league game.
The (losing) streak is over
Nipomo's string of 12 straight losses came to an end with a 28-0 win over Cabrillo (0-2) at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc last Friday night.
Jose Bernal ran for all four touchdowns for the Titans, who won for the first time since the first round of the 2021 playoffs. The Nipomo defense held the Conquistadores to 172 yards of total offense.
Nipomo will try to keep its momentum going when it hosts Santa Maria next Friday night at 7 p.m. in another non-league game. Cabrillo will play Lompoc (1-1) at Huyck Stadium at the same time in the teams' annual Big Game.
Just one area team is 2-0
San Luis Obispo, with a 38-28 win over Caruthers last week, is the only Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) football team that is off to a 2-0 start.
Santa Ynez and Atascadero are both 1-0. Everyone else has at least one loss.
For most of their game at Pioneer Valley last Friday night, the Lompoc Braves had the same problems they did the week before in losing their season opener for the first time since 2010, 23-7 to Agoura at home.
Lompoc kept incurring penalties, and the Braves kept turning the ball over.
However, down 15-13 late in the third quarter, the Braves settled down and let their capable skills position players fully assert themselves without being hindered by team fouls and turnovers.
Camonte Ortiz broke a string of would-be tackles and went in for the winning score on the first play of the fourth quarter. Lompoc won 20-15 and avoided its first 0-2 start since 2009.
Lompoc and Pioneer Valley (1-1) will both play rivalry games this Friday night at 7 p.m. Lompoc will host Cabrillo, and Pioneer Valley will play at Righetti.
