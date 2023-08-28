Rustin Pickett 01

Coaches barked instruction, encouragement and, at times, some mild admonishment as Righetti football players went through their paces at a spring workout that new coach Russ Pickett oversaw at Righetti's Warrior Stadium in 2022.

 Contributed

With time winding down Friday night, Righetti junior kicker Joe Castillo lined up for a 26-yard field goal try.

The Warriors, on the road, trailed Fresno's Justin Garza 36-35. One way or another, the game would be as good as over after the Castillo kick. If the junior made good, Righetti would have its first win under new coach Russ Pickett. If he missed, the Warriors would drop to 0-2.

The snap from Righetti long snapper Adrian Mondol to holder Josiah Coronado was good, so was the hold and Castillo booted a no-doubter, with plenty of height and plenty of room to spare between the uprights, for the game winner. With one second left, Castillo knocked an onside kick and time expired with the first touch.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags