Dos Pueblos had the two lowest scores Thursday, but Righetti, by a stroke, won the match.

The Chargers' Sagarika Manian was the medalist with a 42 and teammate Victoria Chen shot a 43, but Righetti's balance was just enough to give the Warriors a 267-268 non-league win at Rancho Maria Golf Course.

Golfers played a par 35 nine holes. Jenna Arguijo led Righetti with a 47, and Ari Martinez was close behind with a 49.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

