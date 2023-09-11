After dropping two games at the Watsonville St. Francis Tournament the day before, the Righetti girls water polo team (5-3) took two tourney wins Saturday.

The Warriors defeated Los Altos 15-2 and Oakland Archbishop Mitty 10-7.

Tessa Hidalgo popped in a total of seven goals on the day for the Warriors. Hidalgo tallied five times against Archbishop Mitty and twice against Los Altos. Sadie McGehee scored four goals against Los Altos and once against Archbishop Mitty.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

