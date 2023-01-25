012023 Lompoc Righetti girls soccer 05.JPG
Righetti’s Keely Camacho (4) and Lompoc’s Elizabeth Bautista collide near the Braves’ goal in the first half of a game on Jan. 20.

 Len Wood, Contributor

There is some distance to go in the girls Ocean League soccer race, but Righetti has put itself in a commanding position.

Keely Camacho and Sylena Heredia scored in the first half Tuesday night, and the Warriors cruised from there to a 4-0 league win against Nipomo at Righetti's Warrior Stadium. Righetti moved to 14-4, 8-0 with six league games left.

The Warriors have 16 points in the standings, and second-place Morro Bay (5-1-1 Ocean League) has 11. The Warriors have two league road games coming up, at Mission Prep Friday night at 5:15 p.m., and at Templeton Monday night at 6 p.m.

