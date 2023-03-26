It was a familiar weather theme as the Mission Prep and Righetti softball teams competed in a Mountain League softball game at Righetti Friday.
With the temperature in the 50's and a cold 13-mile-an-hour wind blowing, it felt more like football weather outside than softball weather. Mission Prep junior pitcher Roxanne Guerra, throwing a steady stream of fastballs with her freshman sister Rose as her batterymate at catcher, staved off a Righetti rally, and the Royals took a 4-2 win at Righetti.
The Royals moved to 5-5-1, 1-0 by winning their league opener. The Warriors are 1-5, 0-2.
Righetti softball coach Brian Tomooka, who has coached baseball and softball at Righetti for some 20 years combined, said the weather this season has been the wettest - his team has been a frequent rainout victim this year - and coldest that he can remember. This reporter concurs.
Still, "Our team keeps getting better," said Tomooka the day after the Warriors lost 3-2 in 11 innings on the road to a 6-1 Lompoc team. Six days before the loss at Lompoc, Righetti beat San Luis Obispo 5-1 at home for its first win of the season.
"We are getting better, we're right there and I'm excited to see what we can do as the season goes along," said Tomooka.
"I'm very proud of this group of girls. They're working very hard."
Sophomore right-hander Maddie Rice pitched a solid complete game for Righetti Friday, stranding 10 runners, but didn't have the best luck.
Samantha Rodriguez, on third base, hesitated a bit then alertly broke for home from third after Rice hit her right leg on the windup and the ball spurted behind home plate. Rodriguez scored easily for the first run of the game, in the top of the third.
In the fifth, Rose Guerra scored on a fielder's choice, courtesy runner Lilliana Luera came home from third when Righetti catcher Brianna Deras throw on a pickoff attempt went into left field and Brooklyn Michel drove in the last Royals run when Righetti left fielder Analisa Perez couldn't quite get to a ball that the wind held up and blew back toward third base.
Perez made a long run, but the ball dropped in front of her.
Righetti had one hit, an infield single by Rice in the third, to then, but Sereniti Lopez tagged a Roxanne Guerra offering for an RBI triple in the sixth then came home on a passed ball.
Roxanne Guerra got out of the inning without further damage then worked a 1-2-3 seventh to preserve the win.
"Their pitcher did a really good job," said Tomooka.
"Our pitcher threw well too. There were some balls (that the Royals hit) that got hung up in the wind and fell for hits."
Weather permitting, Righetti will host St. Joseph at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in a Mountain League game. The forecast is for rain in the area that day.
The Warriors are also slated to host Arroyo Grande the following Thursday in another game. No rain is in the forecast for that day.
Ocean League Mini-Tournament No. 4
Medalist Luke Radabaugh shot a 42 over nine holes, helping Cabrillo tie Paso Robles for first place at this league mini-tourney at Rancho Maria Golf Club Thursday.
Radabaugh's Conquistadores and the Bearcats each shot a team score of 257. Nipomo finished third at 265. Atascadero followed at 267, Lompoc finished fifth at 268, Orcutt Academy was two strokes back at 270, Pioneer Valley was seventh at 294 and Santa Maria finished eighth at 296.
Cabrillo has won two league mini-tournaments, Paso Robles has won one and the teams have shared first place at one league mini-tournament, the one Thursday.
Individually, Luke Rogers of Atascadero finished a stroke back of Radabaugh, at 43. Magnus Ling of Nipomo (45), Mark Boatman (45) and Ethan Miller (46) of Paso Robles, Lawson Mendez of Lompoc (47) and Richard Kelly of Orcutt Academy (47) also broke 50.
Michael Estrada led Pioneer Valley, and Ricardo Gonzalez led Santa Maria. Both shot a 52.
Mountain League Mini-Tournament No. 4
Quinn Murray of St. Joseph was the medalist with a 75, and Templeton won the mini-tournament with a team score of 408, a stroke ahead of host San Luis Obispo, in cool, blustery conditions at the par 72 San Luis Obispo Country Club course Thursday.
St. Joseph finished third in the team standings at 415. Santa Ynez was fourth at 419. Arroyo Grande (431), Mission Prep (433), Morro Bay (435) and Righetti (459) followed.
Von Gordon led Santa Ynez with an 81. Rye Winans (83), Jackson St. Denis (83), Marcelo Andrade (85) and Owen Hirth (87) followed for the Pirates.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.