Righetti's Bree Luna popped in 23 points in Righetti's win over Mission Prep on Wednesday.

 David DuBransky Contributor

After scoring 49 points in each of their first two Mountain League games, the Righetti girls broke loose for 84 in an 84-47 win against Mission Prep in a league game at Righetti's Warrior Gym Wednesday night.

Bree Luna popped in 23 points, Martha Durazo scored 18 and Irie Torres had 11 as the Warriors moved to 9-6, 2-1. The Royals dropped to 8-7, 1-2.

Torres earned a double-double, grabbing 10 rebounds to go with her 11 points. Sophia Laurel snared seven rebounds for the Warriors.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times  

