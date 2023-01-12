After scoring 49 points in each of their first two Mountain League games, the Righetti girls broke loose for 84 in an 84-47 win against Mission Prep in a league game at Righetti's Warrior Gym Wednesday night.
Bree Luna popped in 23 points, Martha Durazo scored 18 and Irie Torres had 11 as the Warriors moved to 9-6, 2-1. The Royals dropped to 8-7, 1-2.
Torres earned a double-double, grabbing 10 rebounds to go with her 11 points. Sophia Laurel snared seven rebounds for the Warriors.
As scheduled Friday night league games approach, Righetti and Orcutt Academy are both 2-1 in league games. St. Joseph leads the league at 3-0. Righetti will play Orcutt Academy at Lakeview Junior High School at 6:30 p.m. Friday night.
The Knights (14-3, 3-0) won a Mountain League game at home for the second straight time and had little trouble Wednesday night staying atop the league.
Candace Kpetikou led balanced St. Joseph scoring with 18 points. She snagged 14 rebounds to earn a double-double.
Avary Cain scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Knights. Analyssa Cota notched 10 points and seven rebounds, Maggie Perez scored 10 points and had four assists, and Mia Matautia added nine points and seven rebounds for St. Joseph.
Makennah Simonson led the Titans (12-3, 1-2) with 11 points. Kayden Sanders and Mikayla McKee scored nine points each for Nipomo.
Orcutt Academy 52, Arroyo Grande 42
Down 10-1 early, the Spartans (12-3, 2-1) went on a 21-7 run to take a 22-17 halftime lead and went on to beat the Eagles (11-6, 1-2) in an Ocean League game at Lakeview Junior High School.
Khaelii Robertson, usually Orcutt Academy's second-leading scorer behind freshman center Elizabeth Johnson, led the Spartans this time with 19 points. Johnson scored 10 points, and Devyn Kendrick had eight for the Spartans.
Johnson led the Spartans in rebounds with seven. Arroyo Grande slipped to 11-6, 1-2.
Morro Bay 50, Cabrillo 35
The Pirates (9-6, 1-2) earned their first league win at the expense of the Conquistadores (9-7, 1-2) in this Mountain League game at Morro Bay.
Rylie Jenkins led the Conqs with 10 points, three assists and three steals. Natalie McCune had a game-high seven rebounds for Cabrillo. Jasmyn Hughes snared six.
Santa Maria 45, Santa Ynez 43
The Saints (14-3, 3-0) rallied from 12 points down at halftime and scored with 20 seconds left to play at Santa Ynez (6-11, 0-3) to keep a three-way share of the league lead.
Yuridia Ramos led the Saints with five steals to go with her game-high 18 points. Santa Maria sophomore Brianna Hill is among the top 50 in the state in rebounds, and she snared 17 Wednesday night.
Phoebe Becerra chalked up nine points and 13 rebounds for Santa Maria. Alyssa Reyes made four steals for the Saints.
Freshman Helina Pecile led the Pirates with a double-double by garnering 11 points and 12 rebounds. Pecile made six steals, had three assists and blocked two shots.
Kylie LaPointe had 11 points and three steals for the Pirates. Kayla Morrell amassed seven points and two assists, and Sade McMillan added six points and five rebounds.
Paso Robles 47 Pioneer Valley 26
The Bearcats (10-7, 3-0) won easily at Pioneer Valley (2-12, 0-3) to keep pace with Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo in the Ocean League race. No details were available.
San Luis Obispo (7-10, 3-0) won 50-12 at Atascadero (2-13, 0-3).
The Braves moved to 5-11, 2-1 with a league win at Templeton (5-7, 1-2).
Makayla Figuereo tossed in 18 points, made three steals and had three rebounds for Lompoc. Kylee Garcia scored 10 points, made six steals and had four assists, and Jalisa Dixon added six rebounds and three steals.
St. Joseph 3, Arroyo Grande 1
Grace Mensah scored two goals and had an assist, as the Knights (10-1-1, 1-1-1) won at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium and registered their first league win after going 9-0 in the pre-season.
Isabella Ruiz chalked up a goal and an assist for the Knights. St. Joseph goalkeeper Remy Waldron made 11 saves. Oneal Hunt scored the goal for the Eagles (8-3, 1-1).
Santa Ynez 0, Santa Maria 0
The visiting Pirates (2-4-1, 0-1-1) and the Saints (2-5-4, 0-1-2) played to a scoreless tie at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium. In other league action, San Luis Obispo (1-0-1) and Paso Robles (3-6-6, 1-0-2) played to a 1-1 draw at Paso Robles.
Righetti 4, Orcutt Academy 0
The Warriors moved to 8-4, 3-0 with a win against the Spartans (7-4-1, 1-2). No details were available.
Avi Anguiano scored twice and Amelia Anguiano tallied once as the Braves (3-7, 1-1) beat the Eagles (4-4-3, 2-1) in a league game at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.