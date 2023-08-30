Players, coaches and other Righetti and Pioneer Valley school representatives gathered for the 17th annual Battle of the Helmet luncheon at Cool Hand Luke's in Santa Maria Wednesday.
Officials from both schools billed the event as a chance for the players from the Righetti and Pioneer Valley teams, some of whom have known each other since elementary school, to gather for a pre-game meal together.
"This is a tremendous event and an opportunity to celebrate some outstanding young men, to celebrate some outstanding teachers, coaches and some out of the ordinary staff people who helped make this happen," Righetti athletic director Kevin Barbarick said to those at the gathering.
"There's a good reason for this. That's why you guys have been chosen by your coaches," to attend the luncheon, Pioneer Valley athletic director Anthony Morales said to the assembled players from both teams.
"We're all from the city of Santa Maria. No matter what school you go to, you always cheer each other on, help each other out," the Pioneer Valley athletic director said.
The 17th edition of the Pioneer Valley-Righetti Battle of the Helmet is set to kick off Friday night at Righetti at 7 p.m. Both teams are 1-1 going into the non-league game.
Righetti leads the series 11-5 and beat Pioneer Valley 39-13 at PV last year. The Warriors have a five-game winning streak in the series. The last time the Panthers beat the Warriors was in 2016, 20-17 in overtime.
The 17th edition of the Battle of the Helmet will be the first for first-year Righetti coach Rus Pickett.
"Kevin (Barbarick) and I are good friends, we respect each other," said Morales. When Righetti was looking for a new football coach, "Kevin called, asked me if I knew of anyone who was interested and I gave him four names. That's what I mean when I say we all help each other out."
Pioneer Valley will have to deal with a prolific Righetti passing game. Cash Carter, the first-year Righetti starter at quarterback, has thrown six touchdown passes this year.
He was named the inaugural Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table male Athlete of the Week for the 2023-24 school year after throwing four touchdown passes in Righetti's come-from-behind 38-36 win at Fresno Justin Garza last Friday night.
"I feel like we'll be ready," said senior Pioneer Valley defensive back Adrian Bautista, who plays wide receiver on offense. "We practice against (the type of offense Righetti runs)."
"There's big energy at practice for this," said two-way Pioneer Valley senior lineman Diego Rojas.
Bautista, Rojas and Elias Giddings, another Pioneer Valley senior who was at the luncheon, all played for the 2022 Pioneer Valley squad that made it to the CIF Central Section Division 5 championship game, the first divisional final appearance in program history.
Unlike the 2022 team, the 2023 Pioneer Valley squad beat Bakersfield Independence, 17-14, in the Panthers' season opener. Giddings thinks his team is ahead of where it was at this point last year.
"There's a lot of energy at practice, we're coming together, we have a lot of momentum going from winning that first game," Giddings said.
"We did have that rough loss last week (Lompoc rallied for a 20-15 win at Pioneer Valley), but we're over that. We're excited for this week."
Friday night will mark the third appearance in the Battle of the Helmet series for Righetti senior two-way lineman Eddie Zarate.
"I'd say so, because you also have a lot of their guys who you played youth football with," Zarate responded when he was asked if the Righetti-Pioneer Valley game meant a little something extra to him.
"It's always good after the game to have a chat up with the guys as well," said Zarate.
Righetti senior Lucas Graack, another two-way lineman, will play in the Battle of the Helmet series for the first time Friday night.
"I didn't take up football until I was a sophomore in high school," he said.
"This will be my first time (playing against Pioneer Valley), and I'm really excited."
Meanwhile, fellow Righetti senior Darrell Twisselman, a regular at tight end and on the defensive line, seemed to be taking the upcoming 17th edition of the Battle of the Helmet series in stride.
"My coaches tell me that every game is important, but none are special," Twisselman said.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.