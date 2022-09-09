 Skip to main content
Righetti QB Braden Claborn voted Player of the Week

Righetti's Braden Claborn (2) has been voted Player of the Week. He threw five touchdown passes in the 39-13 win over Pioneer Valley on Sept. 2.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

Righetti quarterback Braden Claborn has had a pretty good week. 

The senior threw five touchdown passes in the 39-13 win over rival Pioneer Valley on Sept. 2. 

He's now been voted the Santa Maria Times Player of the Week. 

Righetti's Braden Claborn fires a pass downfield to Brian Monighetti during the Sept. 2 game against Pioneer Valley. Claborn threw five touchdown passes, four to Brian Monighetti and one to Cash Carter. 
