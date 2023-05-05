The San Luis Obispo boys and girls earned runaway wins at the Central California Athletic Association (CCAA) Track Finals at host Lompoc High School Thursday.

The Tigers racked up 314.5 points in the varsity boys meet and 256.5 points in the varsity girls meet. The Righetti boys and girls, with 117 and 93 points respectively, finished second behind the San Luis Obispo squads. Arroyo Grande, with 116 points was third in the eight-team boys meet and Paso Robles, with 81 was third in the eight-team girls field.   

The Righetti girls 4x100 relay team ran to a win and a season-best time, anchor man Isaiah Abrigo came from several yards back to give the Righetti boys 4x100 relay squad the win in a near photo finish, and Pioneer Valley senior Dylan Pirkl beat his prior season best by more than 20 feet to win the discus.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

