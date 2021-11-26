Righetti's first touchdown in Friday's CIF championship game against Madera Liberty didn't come on offense.
Righetti junior Brian Monighetti intercepted a tipped pass near Liberty's 30-yard line, immediately turned up field, broke a tackle and burst into the end zone to give the Warriors a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
The Warriors rolled from there. Their next-to-last touchdown came on another big defensive play, with Hayden Baichtal scooping up a fumble and running 30 yards to cement his team's 34-7 win to claim the school's first CIF title in football.
Righetti goes up 21-0 with 3:27 left in the first half after this 9-yard TD catch from Abel McCormack to Elias Martinez with 3:27 left in first half. pic.twitter.com/nFc4EfdjLR— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) November 27, 2021
Righetti senior Ryan Boivin ran for two scores and Elias Martinez caught a touchdown pass from junior quarterback Abel McCormack for the Warriors' other scoring plays.
The Righetti defense stifled a Liberty offense that relied primarily on the running of Dominic Castaneda, who came into the game with over 1,200 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns on the season.
Boivin's second touchdown run put Righetti up 34-0 in the fourth quarter. Liberty's Mitchell Whaley scored on a 48-yard run when the game was already decided later.
There was a little nervousness at the start of Friday's game when Righetti elected to receive the opening kickoff, drove inside the Liberty 20 and turned the ball over on downs.
The Righetti fans then settled in pretty nicely. On the second play from scrimmage for Liberty, the Righetti defensive line pressured quarterback Nathan Medina and tipped a late throw over the middle. The ball floated to Monighetti, who secured and raced to the end zone.
Righetti coach @CoachPayne76 after leading his Warriors to the Santa Maria Valley’s first CIF title. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/aJxcKJeF3u— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) November 27, 2021
Just like that, Righetti was on its way to its first ever CIF title.
"Honestly, it wasn't even me," Monighetti said. "The D-line got there and I was just in the right place at the right time. A all the credit goes to my D-line, they've been applying pressure all year."
"I just turned my head, saw a slant route across the middle, just started dropping and I just saw the ball in the air. I caught it and just thought 'Touchdown.' You know, you've got to score a touchdown on that."
Righetti then recovered a Liberty fumble near midfield on the next possession, but couldn't capitalize and punted the ball back to Liberty. The Hawks then punted back to Righetti.
This time, the Warriors marched down the field with the running of Boivin, who capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to give Righetti a 14-0 lead with 9:46 left in the second quarter.
The Warriors forced another Hawk punt and, facing a third-and-15 at the Liberty 45, McCormack laced a pass to Martinez on a deep in route and Martinez leapt high over the middle of the field to make an acrobatic grab and run for 20 yards after the catch down to the Liberty 7. On the next play, Martinez got a clean release off the line, squared up the safety trying to cover him and went up over his defender to get the jump ball from McCormack to give Righetti a 21-0 at the half.
The Hawks started the second half with their biggest play of the night as Castaneda, their leading rusher and best player, ripped off a 52-yard run. The Hawks then faced a 4th-and-3 from the Righetti 11 and elected to go for it, but it was Boivin who made the tackle on a wide run from Castaneda short of a first down.
Righetti then punted the ball back to Liberty, but ended up scoring anyways when Medina fumbled and the loose ball was scooped up by Baichtal, who ran 40 yards for a touchdown.
Boivin then made another fourth-down tackle on a Liberty conversion attempt to force yet another turnover on downs as Righetti led 28-0 after three quarters.
Righetti scored again to put the game further out of reach. After Martinez caught a 30-yard pass on third-and-15, Boivin scored from a yard out to make it 34-0 with 9:30 left.
Checked in with CIF champs Cooper Bagby and Elias Martinez after tonight’s @CifCentral win. pic.twitter.com/b3Ol7TmVF9— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) November 27, 2021
Righetti coasted toward the finish line and celebrated its first CIF championship.
The Warriors out-scored their opponents 123-37 in four playoff games, winning the Division 5 title as the No. 3 seed.
Liberty finishes its playoff run with a 7-6 record. The Hawks were the No. 4 seed who knocked off top-seeded Reedley Immanuel 14-0 in the quarterfinals.
One of the most impactful developments for the Righetti offense has been the play of Abel McCormack, who started the season as the backup to starter Braden Claborn. McCormack started the final two regular season games and the four playoff games after Claborn was lost for the season with a torn ACL in October.
Righetti win first CIF football title in school history. pic.twitter.com/MReh8Hqml9— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) November 27, 2021
McCormack made more and more big throws as the season progressed, making all the right plays in Friday's title game win.
"It feels great knowing I progressed every single week and worked hard and it showed out on the field," McCormack said. "It just made the team better overall. I definitely felt way more comfortable as the season went along. I started trusting the guys and they started trusting me. It went a long way. It feels great winning CIF, it hasn't hit me fully yet, but it's a good feeling."