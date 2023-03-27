Righetti is 4-for-4 in its young Mountain League campaign.
The Warriors (8-5, 4-0) remained unbeaten in league play by sweeping a league doubleheader at San Luis Obispo (4-5, 1-3) 5-0, 5-4 Saturday.
Righetti cruised to victory in the opener as Caden Cuccia pitched a two-hit complete game. The Warriors, after seeing the Tigers wipe out a 3-0 deficit and take a 4-3 lead in the second game, scored a run in the sixth inning and one in the seventh to win it.
Righetti catcher Brodie Miller went 5-for-7 and drove in two runs during the doubleheader. Ricky Smith was 4-for-7 with three RBIs. Jacob McMillan was 2-for-2 with two doubles and an RBI for Righetti in the second game.
Sophomore Riley Bassett picked up the win in the second game. The Righetti reliever allowed one run on two hits in his 3.1 innings. Baggett struck out five and walked none.
The Earwigs (8-2, 2-0) swept Ventura Foothill Tech (4-9, 0-2) 12-1, 11-2 on Friday and Saturday to open both teams' respective Tri-Valley League campaigns.
Dunn rapped out 15 hits in the Friday game and 11 in the game Saturday.
CJ Hollister, Theodore Anderson, Eli Bigelow and Spencer Troise all had three hits for Dunn in the Friday road game. Nolan Waters had two. Jonny Johnson pitched a four-hit complete game for Dunn. Johnson struck out five and walked none.
Dunn stole 16 bases, including six steals for Makani Nabarro.
The Earwigs put themselves on their way to a sweep Saturday at home by scoring six runs in the fourth inning.
Troise, Bigelow, Payton Federmann and Corbin Valla all had an RBI for Dunn in the fourth.
Bigelow went 3-for-4 for the Earwigs in the Saturday game. Waters, Anderson and Federmann also had multiple hits. Anderson collected the win, pitching five innings and giving up two runs and five hits. Anderson struck out six and walked one.
Santa Ynez splits at Paso Robles
The Pirates (4-6-1, 1-3) took the first game of this Mountain League doubleheader 12-6. The Bearcats (1-9, 1-3) won the second 4-3.
Adam Stephens and Nick Crandall had two hits and three RBIs apiece for Santa Ynez in the opener, and Stephens was 2-for-2. Dylan Peters drove in two Pirates runs in the opener.
In Mountain League action, Arroyo Grande (8-5, 3-1) swept a doubleheader 8-3, 7-1 at Templeton (1-8, 7-1). Morro Bay (7-3, 4-0) took two in an Ocean League doubleheader at Nipomo (3-10, 0-4), 11-1, 9-4, and Atascadero (10-2, 4-0) cruised to a 19-4, 10-0 sweep of an Ocean League doubleheader at Santa Maria (0-8, 0-4).
Tulare Union sweeps Pioneer Valley
Pitcher Ciena Acosta gave Pioneer Valley two solid games, the Panthers out-hit The Tribe both times, but Tulare Union swept this non-league doubleheader 4-3 and 3-1 at Pioneer Valley Saturday.
The Tribe moved to 11-3. The Panthers dropped to 5-1.
Pioneer Valley couldn't break through often enough against Tulare Union pitches, Mason Hatton in the first game and Hailee Watson in the second. Adrianna Padilla had the lone Pioneer Valley RBI in both games.
Orcutt Academy 14, Lemoore Kings Christian 5
The Spartans (2-5) scored 12 runs in the first inning and cruised to a non-league win at home against the Crusaders (1-3). No details were available.
Central Coast Spring Classic
Wins by Phillip Snyder in the shot put, William Fuenes in the 3,200 and their 4x1 relay team lifted the Righetti boys to a co-championship with San Luis Obispo at this meet at Arroyo Grande High School Saturday.
Righetti and San Luis Obispo each scored 123 points.
Snyder won the shot put with a best of 44 feet, 7.5 inches. Fuenes took the 3,200 in 10 minutes, 32.7 seconds. Righetti's 4x1 foursome of Malakai Langley, Jaden Syles, Isaac Hernandez and Isaiah Abrigo won in 43.47.
Chase Sylvia of Sant a Ynez broke his own school record in winning the triple jump with a best of 45-1. Sylvia also won the long jump at 22-1.
Lompoc got wins from Anthony Alonzo in the 100 (10.13) and Anthony Gaitan in the 400 (53.32). Daniel Munoz of Arroyo Grande was the only other area boys event winner, taking the 110 high hurdles in 17.34.
Arroyo Grande's Lily Webber (1:00.81 in the 400) and Sofia Kardel (16.57 in the 100 girls hurdles) were the only area girls event winners. San Luis Obispo won the girls team title with 202 points. Arroyo Grande, in fourth with 52, was the top area girls squad.
