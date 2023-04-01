040123 Caden Cuccia.jpeg
Caden Cuccia pitched a solid 4.2 innings, he got plenty of hitting support and the Warriors beat Lompoc 7-2 at Righetti in the opener of the twin bill between the two teams on Friday.

The Righetti baseball team made it six Mountain League games played, six league games won by sweeping a doubleheader Friday.

Caden Cuccia pitched a solid 4.2 innings, he got plenty of hitting support and the Warriors beat Lompoc 7-2 at Righetti in the opener of the twin bill between the two teams. Righetti beat Lompoc 9-1 in the finale.

Tobin Thomas drove in two runs, Adrian Santini and Jacob McMillan had an RBI apiece, and Ben Munoz went 3-for-4 with two doubles in the first game.

