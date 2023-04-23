The Righetti boys and girls track teams both rode solid depth to team titles at the Santa Barbara County Championships at Santa Ynez Saturday.

The Righetti boys outscored second-place Dos Pueblos 147-104.5. The Righetti girls scored 118 points to runner-up San Marcos’ 103.

Isaiah Abrigo gave the Righetti boys a big day, winning the open 400 in 51.30 seconds, the 200 in 22.99 and running the third leg for the 4x100 relay team that won in 43.18.

