Most area football teams will play all the teams in 2023 that they played in 2022. Righetti's early schedule this year, however, will have a different look to it.
The Warriors will open at home against Bakersfield Aug. 18 in new coach Rus Pickett's debut then play at Fresno Justin Garza the next week. Righetti opened against Bishop Diego then played Santa Barbara last year.
Righetti's third opponent will be the same as it was last year, Pioneer Valley.
Bakersfield went 2-8 last year. Justin Garza was 5-7 and won a first-round playoff game before losing in the quarterfinals.
Santa Ynez and Cabrillo will open against each other after playing Atascadero and Ojai Nordhoff respectively in 2022 openers. Cabrillo beat Nordhoff for its first football win since 2017.
The opponents for every other area 11-man team are identical to what they were last year.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.