Most area football teams will play all the teams in 2023 that they played in 2022. Righetti's early schedule this year, however, will have a different look to it.

The Warriors will open at home against Bakersfield Aug. 18 in new coach Rus Pickett's debut then play at Fresno Justin Garza the next week. Righetti opened against Bishop Diego then played Santa Barbara last year.

Righetti's third opponent will be the same as it was last year, Pioneer Valley.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

