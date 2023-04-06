Righetti senior Micaela Correa seemed set to make Vanguard University the next stop in her academic and athletic career.

"Vanguard was my dream school," she told supporters in a packed Righetti Sword and Shield dining room during a signing ceremony for the Righetti wrestler Wednesday night.

Correa signed — but not with Vanguard. She signed to wrestle for Menlo College, an NAIA school in Atherton. Menlo is a private, non-profit school with a liberal arts emphasis.

