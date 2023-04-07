Ben Munoz had a productive first game of a doubleheader that Righetti swept as the Warriors kept rolling along in Mountain League play last week.
Munoz went 3-for-4 with an RBI in the first game of a March 31 home doubleheader that Righetti swept from Lompoc, 7-2 and 9-1, to move to 6-0 in the Mountain League.
Munoz is the Times area Player of the Week for the week ending April 1, as determined by voters. Munoz garnered 10,460 votes, 57.7 percent of the 18,114 votes cast. Munoz won out in a field of 10 candidates.
Since taking two from Lompoc, Righetti defeated Templeton at home Tuesday to move to 7-0 in the Mountain League. At press time Friday, the Warriors were to play at Templeton.
Pioneer Valley senior boys volleyball standout Nate Magni was the runner-up in the voting with 5,627 votes, 31.1 percent of the total votes cast. Magni set the school career record for kills during the Battle of the Coast Tournament that Pioneer Valley hosted March 31 and April 1.
Here is a summary of the rest of the field, and the candidates' accomplishments.
Hunter Hammond, St. Joseph baseball, 1,100 votes
Hammond went 2-for-5 with three RBIs in the second game of a doubleheader that St. Joseph swept, 6-1, 11-3, at Santa Ynez to go to 6-0 in the Mountain League. Hammond was a total of 3-for-9 during the doubleheader.
St. Joseph has since beaten San Luis Obispo to move to 7-0 in the Mountain League.
Taylor Mediano, St. Joseph softball, 407 votes
Mediano pitched the last six innings, giving up one hit, in the Knights' 8-0 home win against Paso Robles. Mediano also drove in two runs.
CharliRay Escobedo, St. Joseph softball, 256 votes
Escobedo pitched a two-hit complete game in St. Joseph's win at Righetti. She went 3-for-3 with two RBIs in the Knights' win over Paso Robles two days later and pitched the first inning of that one.
After the two wins last week, St. Joseph won at Arroyo Grande Thursday to move into first place in the Mountain League.
Blake Gregory, Cabrillo baseball, 125 votes
Gregory went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the first game and 4-for-4 with four RBis in the second as the Conquistadores swept an Ocean League doubleheader, 7-1, 14-0 at Morro Bay.
Quinn Murray, St. Joseph boys golf, 106 votes
Murray was the medalist in a Mountain League tournament for the second straight time, this time with a 72 as St. Joseph edged Santa Ynez by one stroke at Santa Maria Country Club to win league mini-tournament No. 5.
Brayan Nunez, Hancock College baseball
The Hancock catcher was a total of 8-for-10 with four RBIs as the Bulldogs beat Western State Conference North Division rival Ventura March 31 and again April 1.
Cooper Bagby, Hancock baseball
Bagby moved to 6-2 on the year, getting the win on March 31 as the Hancock starter. Bagby gave up one run on seven hits in his six innings on the mound.
Jonny Johnson, Dunn baseball
Johnson, the Dunn starter, went five innings and gave up just two hits in an 18-0 Earwigs rout of Bishop Diego. Dunn has won 10 straight and is 4-0 in the Tri-Valley League.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.