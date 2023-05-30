CIF State Daniels
Buy Now

Righetti's Kendra Daniels competes in the high jump at the state meet in 2022.

 Megan Cota, Contributor

Righetti High School junior Kendra Daniels finished tied for eighth place in the girls high jump at the CIF State Track and Field Championships at Clovis Buchanan High School Saturday.

Daniels cleared 5 feet, 4 inches in the final. Daniels cleared 5-6 in the prelims.

Templeton junior Joshua Bell finished sixth in 8 minutes, 58.52 in the boys 3,200. No other Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) athletes advanced past the preliminaries.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.