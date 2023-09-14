The official final score of the Mountain League girls water polo game at Righetti Wednesday was Righetti 9, San Luis Obispo 4. The accurate final score was Righetti 10, San Luis Obispo 3.
The official final score is the one that counts. No matter. Righetti shrugged off the scoring error, which had the Warriors tied with the Tigers 3-3 at halftime when Righetti had actually out-scored the visitors 4-2 in the first half, and pulled away in the second.
Righetti scored six of the seven second half goals and moved to 6-3, 4-1 to finish the first half of league play, Each goal after intermission Wednesday was accurately recorded.
"The wrong cap color (San Luis Obispo's white) was entered in the scorebook on one of the goals in the first half," said Righetti coach Chris Yee. That accounted for the scoring error.
During a discussion at halftime, a referee informed personnel that, since the scoring tally was already in the official scorebook, the tally could not be changed.
"I think we were all a little shocked," to be officially tied with San Luis Obispo at halftime when the Warriors knew they had out-scored the Tigers 4-2 in the first half, said Righetti junior goalkeeper Riley Olney after she made nine saves on the day.
"But we blew past it and played the water polo we always do," Olney said.
"The way our defense was playing, I wasn't really worried," about the scorebook error, said Yee.
According to the Righetti tally its personnel kept, Tessa Hidalgo scored four goals, Emily Arellano and Sadie McGehee tallied two apiece, and Hannah Moon and America Sierra both scored one.
Moon scored the official go-ahead goal at the 4:11.25 mark of the third quarter. Hidalgo and Sierra helped spark a Righetti defense that kept clamping down on the San Luis Obispo attack, and the Warriors steadily pulled away.
"I think we're really working hard,concerning our defense," said Hidalgo, a sophomore who is a second-year varsity player.
"We just need to be willing to put in the work. We've been working a lot on defense in practice, trying to help each other out, making sure we're all on the same page."
The Warriors won Wednesday after splitting four games at the Watsonville St. Francis Tournament, losing to Soquel and Bakersfield Garces last Friday then defeating Los Altos and San Jose Archbishop Mitty last Saturday.
"I think things really started clicking for us in that tournament," said Olney. "It was a really tough tournament, with teams from all over the state."
Olney is having a big first varsity season after playing for the Righetti junior varsity last year. She made a combined 33 saves at the St. Francis Tournament and has often racked up double figures in saves.
"It took all summer for me to get used to harder varsity shots," said Olney.
Olney and Hidalgo said a rigorous summer conditioning program helped prepare the Warriors for their 2023 season. Righetti was hit hard by graduation in 2022 and went out in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs that year after winning the Division 2 championship the year before.
"I think the summer conditioning really helped us," said Hidalgo. "It helped us to play higher in the water, made us stronger, helped us to be a better team."
Righetti is off until the Warriors host Atascadero Sept. 27 at 4 p.m. in a Mountain League game.
San Luis Obispo boys 12, Righetti 9
Down 6-4 at halftime, the Warriors pulled within a goal four times in the second half but never could tie the score in the first half of this boys-girls Mountain League doubleheader at Righetti.
Brixton Pankratz got the Warriors within 9-8 with a goal at the 5:35.79 mark of the fourth quarter, and Kyle Long, with an assist from Pankratz, scored the last of his three goals to narrow the Righetti deficit to 10-9 with 3:04.51 left. The Tigers salted the game way by scoring the last two goals.
Bobby Tietgie led the Tigers with three goals. Dane Bishop scored twice for Righetti.
The Warriors (7-3, 3-3) will host Atascadero Sept. 27 at 5 p.m. in the second half of a girls-boys doubleheader.
The Chargers swept the three doubles matches, and that was enough to give Dos Pueblos a non-league win at Lompoc (4-2, 4-1).
Emma White, Lola Soukup, Ava Velasco and Mia Jansen all won in straight sets in singles matches for the Braves.
