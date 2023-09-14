Water polo
Righetti goal keeper Riley Olney, left, and field position player Tessa Hidalgo after Righetti’s Mountain League win at home against San Luis Obispo Wednesday. 

 Kenny Cress, Staff

The official final score of the Mountain League girls water polo game at Righetti Wednesday was Righetti 9, San Luis Obispo 4. The accurate final score was Righetti 10, San Luis Obispo 3.

The official final score is the one that counts. No matter. Righetti shrugged off the scoring error, which had the Warriors tied with the Tigers 3-3 at halftime when Righetti had actually out-scored the visitors 4-2 in the first half, and pulled away in the second.

Righetti scored six of the seven second half goals and moved to 6-3, 4-1 to finish the first half of league play, Each goal after intermission Wednesday was accurately recorded.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

