The annual Battle of the Helmet and the annual Big Game in the Lompoc Valley are among the games on the area football slate this week (and weekend).
Pioneer Valley and Righetti will renew their Battle of the Helmet rivalry Friday night at 7 p.m. at Righetti. Righetti leads the series 11-5.
Cabrillo and Lompoc will hook up in their annual Big Game in the Lompoc Valley at the same time Pioneer Valley and Righetti resume their series. Lompoc is the designated home team at Huyck Stadium this year.
Meanwhile, Santa Maria will play at Nipomo in another Friday 7 p.m. match-up. That game will be Nipomo's last tune-up before the Titans start their Mountain League campaign. Santa Ynez will play at Morro Bay in a battle of the Pirates. That one is slated Friday night for another 7 p.m. kickoff.
In a Santa Maria Valley eight-man match-up, Orcutt Academy will play at Valley Christian Academy Saturday night at 6 p.m.
After a forgettable 3-3 week last week, here are the writer's predictions for the area slate of games for this week.
Season record: 8-5.
Pioneer Valley (1-1) at Righetti (1-1).
Senior quarterback Cash Carter has been a smash hit in his first year as the Righetti starter.
The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) male Athlete of the Week for the week of Aug. 21-26 threw four touchdown passes in the Warriors' 38-36 come from behind win at Fresno Justin Garza last Friday night. The win was Righetti's first under new coach Rus Pickett.
Carter has thrown six touchdown passes this year. He has an array of capable receivers in Damian Meraz, Jacob Nelson and Braeden Amba. Each of them caught at least one TD pass from Carter last week.
Pioneer Valley has a solid running game that features senior back Allan Jimenez, but the Righetti passing game figures to be too much for the Pioneer Valley secondary to contend with consistently.
The pick: Righetti 27, Pioneer Valley 17.
Newbury Park (2-0) at St. Joseph (1-1).
The Panthers are an established CIF Southern Section program, and they have racked up 84 points this year.
Both defenses racked up shutouts last week, and Carter Vargas ran for two scores in St. Joseph's 14-0 win at Bakersfield Christian.
Newbury Park beat St. Joseph 31-21 at Newbury Park last year, one of just two losses the Knights incurred on the season. It doesn't figure to be any easier for the Knights against the Panthers in St. Joseph's home opener this time around.
The pick: Newbury Park 24, St. Joseph 14.
Santa Maria (1-1) at Nipomo (1-1)
After throwing for three touchdowns as the Saints beat East Bakersfield 31-7 in Santa Maria's opener, Saints star quarterback Josue Elena had a rough night against San Marcos last week, throwing one touchdown pass and three interceptions in a 17-7 Royals win.
Nipomo snapped a 12-game losing streak that dated back to 2021 with a 28-0 win against Cabrillo at Huyck Stadium last week. Jose Bernal ran for four touchdowns in that one.
Elena figures to rebound this week. Besides, the Saints do have a running game. and their defense has been solid for two straight games heading into Santa Maria's road opener.
The pick: Santa Maria 28, Nipomo 14.
Cabrillo (0-2) at Lompoc (1-1), Huyck Stadium, Lompoc.
After being plagued with penalties and turnovers that derailed them in their opener, the Braves had the same problems most of the way at Pioneer Valley last week.
Then in the fourth quarter the Braves, even missing both starting offensive tackles because of injuries for the second straight time, showed what they can do when they get out of their own way. Their skilled position players, quarterback Tony Arango, and receivers Camonte Ortiz, Jacob Manzo and Nelson Maldonado, asserted themselves, the defense held tight and Lompoc emerged with a 20-15 win.
Cabrillo figures to counter in this one with Jude Anderson, one of the more solid receivers in the area.
Lompoc's ship still needs some work, but the Braves have tidied it up.
The pick: Lompoc 35, Cabrillo 10.
Santa Ynez (1-0) at Morro Bay (1-1).
Santa Ynez had a bye week after sophomore quarterback Jude Pritchard had himself a game against Cabrillo on opening week. Pritchard threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as Santa Ynez won 54-12. Voters chose Pritchard as the Times area Player of the Week for the week of Aug. 14-19.
Morro Bay lost at home to Visalia Mt. Whitney last week. The Pirates have stellar running back/defensive end Nami Hoag back this year. Most of Morro Bay's other best skilled position players of 2022 graduated.
Look for Santa Ynez to break through in its road opener.
The pick: Santa Ynez 35, Morro Bay 24.
Orcutt Academy (0-1) at Valley Christian Academy (0-0).
Versatile senior Tyler Miller, at quarterback this year, is back for the Spartans for his senior season, but Orcutt Academy fell short at Laguna Blanca last week in their first game under new coach Ron Mendez. The Owls won 22-12.
Though the Spartans have a game under their belt and the Lions will be playing their season opener, look for VCA's running game that features standout back Jacob Sanders to carry the day - or rather, night.
The pick: VCA 35, Orcutt Academy 21.