The annual Battle of the Helmet and the annual Big Game in the Lompoc Valley are among the games on the area football slate this week (and weekend).

Pioneer Valley and Righetti will renew their Battle of the Helmet rivalry Friday night at 7 p.m. at Righetti. Righetti leads the series 11-5.

Cabrillo and Lompoc will hook up in their annual Big Game in the Lompoc Valley at the same time Pioneer Valley and Righetti resume their series. Lompoc is the designated home team at Huyck Stadium this year.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

