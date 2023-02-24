The Lompoc girls soccer team had a packed Thursday. The Braves made it pay off.
Two days after winning 3-2 at No. 1 Fresno Christian, the No. 5 Braves got on the pitch at No. 3 Bishop Union after a six-hour road trip, won 5-1 to take the CIF Central Section Division 4 championship then embarked on a long, happy ride home.
The Braves have qualified for the CIF Southern Regional Tournament that starts next week. Lompoc is 14-11-1 and riding a six-game winning streak. The Broncos are 20-4-1.
"It was a hard fought battle with all odds against us, with the cold weather and a very long travel day," said Lompoc coach Robert Miranda.
"Bishop is a very strong team that played hard the whole game. We are looking forward to the regional tournament."
Lompoc led 2-1 at halftime thanks to two Avi Anguiano goals. The Braves pulled away from the Broncos thanks to goals from Giselle Silva, Amelia and then Avi Anguiano and a tight defense.
All of the Lompoc goals were unassisted and came on breakaways.
"We noticed that their defense was really playing high (far upfield) and we were able to take advantage," said Miranda.
"We made an adjustment after 20 minutes, and that helped open things up for us," Miranda said. "We went to a tighter defense, and as it turned out it was a win-win for us. It lessened their opportunities, and we were still able to keep things going on offense because their defense was playing high. It was a win-win for us."
The Lompoc team was originally set to leave for Bishop at 8:30 a.m. Thursday but, "The bus driver didn't want to drive in the snow, so the trip was canceled," said Miranda.
"We worked it out so that the bus would take us to Mojave and vans, which had already been arranged to pick us up there, would take us the rest of the way, the rest of the three hours. We wound up leaving at 10 a.m.," for Bishop.
Avi Anguiano played striker and midfielder for the Braves Thursday. The other Lompoc strikers were Amelia Anguiano, Gabi Arias and Sophia Martinez.
The other midfielders were Silva and Eme Tate. The Lompoc defenders were Sarah Gavilanes, Ruby Mares, America De La Cruz and Laura Jansen. The Lompoc goalkeepers were Yvette Rodriguez and Hailey Munoz.
"Yvette played about three fourths of the game, and Hailey played the rest," said Miranda. "Everybody played for us."
Miranda said Rodriguez made four saves and Munoz made two.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.