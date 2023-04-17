041723 Round Table 01
Righetti's Adrian Santini and Noemi Bravo Guzman, along with Santa Ynez' Bryce Wilczak and Tabitha Pearigen (not pictured) were named Athletes of the Week at the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table on Monday. 

 Contributed

The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) honored its Athletes of the Week for the past two weeks at the organization's meeting at Giavanni's Monday.

The NSBCART Athletes of the Week for the week ending April 8 are Righetti girls team swimmer Noemi Bravo-Guzman and Santa Ynez boys tennis team player Bryce Wilczak. The NSBCART Athletes of the Week for the week ending April 15 are Righetti baseball player Adrian Santini and Santa Ynez girls team swimmer Tabitha Pearigen.

Bravo-Guzman was a part of four wins for Righetti in the Warriors' 197-112 Mountain League win over Arroyo Grande. She won the open 50 freestyle in 25.14 seconds and the 100 free in 54.60, both automatic qualifying times for the CIF Central Section Championships. Bravo-Guzman also swam a leg for the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams, both of which earned an automatic qualifying time for the Central Section championships.

041723 Round Table 02

Santa Ynez' Tabitha Pearigen broke herself, or had a part in, three school records at the Clovis Invitational Saturday. She swam the 50 freestyle in 24.13, the 500 free in 5:13.77, and teamed with Lily Mazza, Gigi Hall and Weylin Hawkins for a 3:51.42 in the 400 free relay.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

