The Round Table luncheon had a whole different vibe to it Monday.
For the first time, it was held on the campus of Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria. The menu was also different.
Still, two Northern Santa Barbara County athletes were honored, of course.
Valley Christian Academy running back Jacob Sanders was named the Male Athlete of the Week after leading the Lions to a 64-24 win over Laguna Blanca last Friday. Sanders had 269 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the win, adding a kick return touchdown and an interception for the 3-0 Lions.
"I'd like to thank coach Pete (Fortier) and coach (Randy) Stanford, because they have a playbook that allows me to get a lot of runs," Sanders said. "They choose how many times I run the ball. I'd like to thank my offensive line and my fullback, Josiah Heller, because about half of everything I do goes to him. He's the best lead blocker I've ever seen."
Mackenzie Phelan, a Santa Ynez freshman, has been named dual medalist five times this season. She earned two medalist honors last week as the Pirates went 2-1. Santa Ynez is 9-5 in duals this season and 2-2 in the vaunted Channel League.
Phelan was named the Female Athlete of the Week Monday.
"Thank you to the Round Table for this award and I'd like to thank my coaches and teammates," Phelan said. "We've had a pretty good season and I'm excited for the rest of the season."
Hancock College
The Round Table luncheon is typically held at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt. Hancock is hosting the last Round Table of each month this school year. Monday's luncheon was held in the student center and the menu was different with the school providing lunch from Chipotle Mexican Grill.
Football coach Seth Damron spoke, introducing defensive standouts Joey and Jesse Garza, brothers from Nipomo High. The Bulldogs are 3-1 on the season and host Mt. San Antonio College on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Men's and women's soccer coach Billy Vinnedge spoke highly of his goalkeepers, T.J. Vinnedge, the coach's nephew, and Ally Britt, a former Orcutt Academy standout.
Cross country coach Louie Quintana spoke for the Bulldog runners.
Lompoc
Dick Barrett brought a contingent of Braves from Lompoc.
That group included four cross country runners: Mallory Branum, Ruby Rocha, Vinny Pecoraro and Donovan Dimoch. The runners will be competing at the Channel League Mid-season Meet on Wednesday at River Park in Lompoc.
Barrett also brought football standout Anthony Alonzo, who plays running back and defensive back for the Braves.
Cabrillo
Athletic director Gary West spoke for the Conquistadores, introducing top XC runners Jacob Hinshaw and Kaden Jones and football players Tanner Costa and Ethan Mercer.
Hinshaw finished in 27th place at the Raider Invitational on Saturday.
Santa Maria
Athletic director Dan Ellington spoke, introducing football standouts Zach Borges and Larry Vea Jr. Borges had an 85-yard touchdown in the loss at Fillmore on Friday, amassing over 100 yards receiving.
Cross country coach Naomi Nardwall spoke for the Saints' XC team. Arquime DeJesus, a top runner for the Saints, talked about the difficulty of having a new coach after Brian Wallace, the former SMHS AD and track coach, moved to Lompoc High.
"The biggest struggle has been the transition of coaches after having worked with someone for so long and building that bond with them," DeJesus said.
Pioneer Valley
Anthony Morales, the AD at PVHS, introduced his top XC runners in Melissa Marin, Maritsa Carmona and Luis Campos Delgado.
"Coaches Riccardo Magni and Ben Alberry have said Maritsa is the best female captain they've had in 26 years of coaching and teaching," Morales said.
Valley Christian
Pete Fortier, the football coach and AD, spoke for the Lions' football team, introducing Sanders, Gabe DeLeon and Jordan Tittes.
The Lions are 3-0 and looking for an opponent to play this Friday.
Santa Ynez
Girls golf coach Sara Ovadia was in attendance with her talented group of girls that included Phelan, Addison West, Emily Ruiz, Alison Swanitz, Kylee Johnson and Sierra Freedman.
"The future is bright with the youth on our side," Ovadia said of her group that features three freshmen.
Righetti
Football coach Tony Payne brought a pair of standouts: running back/linebacker Ryan Boivin and defensive lineman/linebacker Case Bishop.
The Warriors put up a fight against a strong St. Paul team on Friday, losing 28-21 despite missing several key players.
Payne called Boivin the "face of the franchise" and commended Bishop for his ability to learn a new position last week.
"Case moved from defensive end to SAM linebacker," Payne said. "He had an outstanding game. Ryan and Case are both seniors, which is a bummer, but some guys will have to step up and fill the holes they leave."
St. Joseph
Tom Mott spoke for the Knights, introducing sophomore Carter Vargas to the Round Table. Vargas topped 150 yards rushing in the 28-27 win over St. Margaret's on Friday. Mott also introduced the kicker Kayla Lopez, who booted key extra points in the Knights' one-point win. Lopez is a soccer standout who's given place-kicking a try this fall.
Bianca McNeil, the water polo coach, introduced players Gavin Galanski and Max Tuggle. Galanski, who had never played water polo, is the team's goalkeeper and has 65 stops in four games. Tuggle is the team's leading scorer. The Knights play at Pioneer Valley on Wednesday.