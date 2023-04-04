The Righetti girls and Paso Robles boys prevailed in Mountain League dual meets at Righetti Friday.

The Righetti girls beat Paso Robles 180-106 and Paso Robles beat Righetti's boys 169-11. 

Two Righetti girls relay teams and swimmers in seven open girls events have qualified for the CIF Central Section Championships that will take place in Clovis next month. So far, one Righetti boys relay team and two individuals have qualified.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

