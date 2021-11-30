The Saints are in familiar territory.

The Santa Maria High girls basketball team is currently 6-1 on the season. The Saints started out 6-0 during the short spring season, but finished 8-6.

Can the Saints keep up their winning ways this time around? The answer to that question will become much clearer after Thursday night's game against Lompoc, a Channel League program that plays a tough, aggressive form of defense.

Lompoc is 2-3 on the season.

Santa Maria's only loss of the season came to Arroyo Grande, which, like Lompoc, is from a tougher league. Arroyo Grande, a Mountain League team that entered the week 7-1 on the season, beat the Saints 55-24 and won Santa Maria's annual preseason tournament.

So far this year, Santa Maria has two wins over Santa Ynez (1-7), another Channel League team, and wins over Valley Christian, Coastal Christian, Bishop Diego and Paso Robles. The Saints will also play Santa Barbara this weekend at the Bryan Ayer Classic at Lompoc High. Santa Barbara has gone 20-0 in Channel League games over the last two seasons and is one of the top programs in the county.

Santa Maria is also set to play Righetti later this month. The Warriors are the reigning CIF Central Section Division 1 champs and, perhaps, the top program in the county.

Santa Maria has been led by the play of a core group of returners. Luz Olea, a senior, is the team's top scorer at 11 points a game. Yvette Lopez is averaging 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. Cinthia Martinez, another senior, adds 5.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Senior Madison Garrity is the team's leading rebounder at 5.9 per game. Phoenix Becerra adds 4.2 rebounds per game. Garrity also leads the team with 2.6 steals per game and 1.1 blocks.

Olea and Paula Juarez-Rosales share the team lead with 2.4 assists per game.

The team is coached by Erik Ramos, a former Santa Maria High player who's in his third season. The Saints went 7-15 in his first year then improved to 8-6 in the spring.

Ramos and his Saints will need to make up for the absence of Carlissa Solorio, who graduated. She averaged 18.5 points, 11.9 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game a season ago. Also gone is Iceis McNutt, who also graduated. McNutt averaged 6.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.1 steals per game a season ago.

Olea averaged 5.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game as a junior.

Ramos, though, says the Saints have plenty back from last year's squad.

"We actually have three starters back who are four-year varsity players," Ramos said.

Those three are Olea, Lopez and Garrity.

"They've made big leaps over the years and they've actually been in the starting lineup since their sophomore years," Ramos said of the trio. "We utilize their leadership. Madison has stood out the most to me as far as making the big jump from last year to this year. She's really taken big steps and has worked on her game a lot over the last season.

"She's going to be a big piece, just like the rest of the girls on this team."

Santa Maria has eight seniors on its roster.

"We're senior heavy and we're still finding our rotation," Ramos said. "We have 11 girls and we'll have a deep rotation. There's going to be different situations where different players will have to step up depending on the match-ups. We can go deep into our bench and I think this is the deepest team I've had in the three years that I've been doing this."

Sophomore Alyssa Reyes has been able to break into the varsity rotation. Sofia Regalado adds 5.3 points per game and junior Yuridia Ramos-Razo is doing a little bit of everything for Santa Maria, averaging 4.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

The Ocean League figures to be fairly competitive this year, with Morro Bay, Mission Prep, Templeton, Pioneer Valley, Atascadero and San Luis Obispo joining the Saints this year.