A big season for the Cabrillo baseball team ended Tuesday in the first round of the Southern California Division 3 Championships.

No. 1 San Marcos beat the No. 8 Conquistadores 6-0 at San Marcos. Royals ace Caden Hodina checked Cabrillo on two hits, a single by Blake Gregory and another by Landon Mabery, in his six innings of work. Erik Perez finished up for the Royals with a hitless seventh.

The Royals tagged Cabrillo ace Gage Mattis for five runs on seven hits over four innings. San Marcos scored four runs in the fourth. Mattis ends the season with an 11-1 record and a 1.13 ERA.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.