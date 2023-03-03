The Santa Maria boys soccer team's decorated postseason run is over.
No. 1 Escondido San Pasqual snapped a scoreless tie with two second-half goals and beat No. 4 Santa Maria 2-0 at San Pasqual Thursday night in the semifinals of the Division 2 Southern Cal Regional Playoffs.
No other details from the game were available at press time.
The Golden Hawks moved to 20-6-2. San Pasqual will host No. 2 San Clemente at 5 p.m. Saturday for the regional championship.
Santa Maria finished 20-8-4. The Saints beat crosstown rival Pioneer Valley 2-0 in overtime last Saturday for the CIF Central Section Division 2 championship then defeated No. 5 Agoura 5-1 at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium Tuesday night in the first round of the regional.
Ocean League Mini-Tournament No. 1
Medalist Luke Radabaugh shot a 45 over nine holes at Blacklake Golf Resort in Nipomo, leading Cabrillo to victory in the first league mini-tournament of the year.
Cabrillo posted a team score of 270. Lompoc was second at 276, Nipomo third at 277, Paso Robles fourth at 278, Atascadero fifth at 295, Orcutt Academy sixth at 309, Santa Maria seventh at 323 and Pioneer Valley eighth at 327.
Individually, Kolton Bumgardner of Nipomo and Mark Boatman of Paso Robles both finished one stroke back of Radabaugh, at 46. Other golfers who shot sub-50 rounds included Lawson Mendez of Lompoc (48) and Magnus Ling of Nipomo (49).
Rowan Clarke and Sam Lorca, both with a 55, Aiden Fox (56) and Tristan Sarot (59) followed Radabaugh in the team scoring for the victorious Conquistadores.
Besides Radabaugh, other team leaders included Bumgardner for Nipomo, Boatman for Paso Robles, Mendez for Lompoc, Adryan Fuentes for Santa Maria (50), Michael Estrada for Pioneer Valley (52), Duke McColm for Orcutt Academy (53) and Luke Rogers for Atascadero (53).
Mountain League Tournament No. 1
Santa Ynez finished eighth in the first league mini-tournament of the year, at the par 71 Morro Bay Golf Course.
Von Gordon and Brayden Mlodzik led the Pirates. They both shot an 82 over nine holes. Owen Hirth (89, Jackson St. Denis (91) and Marcelo Andrade (93) followed for the Pirates.
San Luis Obispo won the tournament with a team score of 395. Luke Montoya of Mission Prep was the medalist with a score of 68.
Orcutt Academy 6, Paso Robles 3
The Spartans (2-0, 1-0) took five of the six singles matches and beat the Bearcats to start Orcutt Academy's Mountain League campaign.
In a busy upcoming week for the Spartans, they will host Mission Prep Tuesday at Hancock College, play St. Joseph Thursday at Santa Maria Country Club and play at San Luis Obispo Friday in a makeup of an earlier scheduled match that was rained out.
Mission Prep 8, Santa Ynez 1
The No. 2 doubles team of Lucas Doman and Nick Loughead won 8-7 (7-4) for the only point for the Pirates, who lost to the Royals in this match at Mission Prep.
Santa Ynez and Carpinteria took part in a non-scoring tri-meet that Santa Barbara hosted, and Santa Ynez's Gabriela Robles won the girls high jump with a best of 4 feet, 6 inches and the pole vault at 9-6.
Daulton Beard, a standout wide receiver for the Pirates football team last fall, won the 200 meters in 23.99 seconds.
Santa Ynez's Ikenna Ofiaeli (11.89, girls 100 meters), Karina Zepeda (29.96, girls 200) and Chase Sylvia (20-1, boys long jump) all posted second-place finishes for the Pirates. Santa Ynez's Samara Perez placed in the girls 100 with a time of 13.95.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.