The new alignment worked pretty well for the Santa Maria defense in the Saints' season debut last Friday night.
In its first game after switching from its traditional 4-3 alignment to a 3-4, the Santa Maria first unit defense outscored the East Bakersfield offense in the Saints' 31-7 win over the Blades at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium.
Santa Maria linebacker Michael Herrera sacked Blades quarterback Jacob Rojas in the East Bakersfield end zone in the second quarter. Rojas, flinging the ball a few yards forward in desperation as he was going down, drew a penalty for illegal grounding, giving the Saints a safety and their first two points of the season.
East Bakersfield didn't score until the 4:09 mark of the fourth quarter. The touchdown came against the Santa Maria reserves.
"We had to adjust to a new defense, the 3-4 from a 4-3 (three down linemen instead of four)," said Santa Maria junior linebacker Eric Lucas.
"I think we're ahead of where we were last year. We were able to adjust," to the new alignment during workouts in the run-up to the Saints' season opener, said Rojas.
Veteran Santa Maria coach Albert Mendoza said, "We've been a traditionally 4-3 team on defense, but we (coaches) thought the 3-4 better fit what our athletes can do.
"The boys did a good job of picking up (the new defensive alignment)," said Mendoza.
The East Bakersfield blockers were bigger than the Santa Maria defenders, but the Saints were considerably quicker and, in their new look on defense, the Saints capitalized.
For starters, Herrera caused the intentional grounding call on Rojas that resulted in the safety. "It wasn't a blitz," on which Herrera roared into the backfield untouched, the junior linebacker said.
"It was just a regular defense," Herrera said.
East Bakersfield wound up with 23 yards rushing and 112 yards of total offense. Come halftime, the Blades had seven yards and no first downs.
By the time the Blades scored, the Saints defense had helped Santa Maria tuck the game away. The safety started momentum flowing toward the Saints, and Santa Maria senior quarterback Josue Elena threw for three touchdowns, including 13 yards to Adrian Posas, 25 yards to Frankie Alcala and 63 yards to Malachi Jordan.
Javier Delgadillo rushed for 96 yards, including a one-yard touchdown run, for the Saints.
The Santa Maria defense figures to have a tougher test this week against San Marcos. The Royals blanked Palmdale Knight 24-0 in their opener. Diego Pedraza ran for 95 yards and two Royals touchdowns, and Robert Simentales rushed for 71 yards and a score in that one.
San Marcos beat Santa Maria 28-9 at Santa Maria last year.
Nonetheless, Lucas and Herrera both figure the Santa Maria defense should be able to carry the momentum it generated last week into this week, and that the unit will have a strong 2023 campaign.
"During fall workouts, I (could see) that our defense was ahead of where it was last year," said Lucas.
Herrera said, "We had a lot of ups and downs, but from what could see from our players, our defense should have a good year."
Kickoff for the San Marcos-Santa Maria game is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday night. All Santa Maria home games this season will start at 7:30 p.m.
