012623 SYHS Wrestling 01

Santa Ynez honored Alex DeLaCruz, Anthony Escobar and Triston Lake on senior night ahead of the match against Santa Maria. 

 Contributed

Santa Ynez won seven of the eight matches that actually took place on the mat Wednesday night, but Santa Maria garnered enough points via forfeits to edge the Pirates 43-36 in a boys Mountain League match at Santa Ynez on the Pirates' Senior Night.

Santa Ynez honored seniors Alex DeLaCruz, Triston Lake and Anthony Escobar.

The Saints garnered 36 points in forfeits and moved to 6-0. Fernando Diaz won by fall in the first round at 120 pounds and earned the lone Santa Maria win in a match that took place.

