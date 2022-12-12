The Santa Maria girls basketball team played some of its best basketball of the night Friday night after the Saints lost a 20-11 halftime lead.
As a result, Santa Maria (7-3) edged Exeter Union (3-6) 41-35 in a non-conference game at Santa Maria’s Wilson Gym. The Saints also gathered momentum again after dropping three of their previous four games after getting off to a 5-0 start.
“This will give us some confidence,” Santa Maria freshman guard Aliyah Juarez said afterward.
Juarez certainly looked confident as she took the biggest shot of the game, a 3-point try with her team up 36-32 with 1:28 left. The shot went in, locking up the win for Santa Maria.
“That was brave of her to take that shot,” said Santa Maria coach Erik Ramos. “It’s a risky shot. If you miss, the other team has a chance to score (and tighten the game up).
“She shot it with confidence, it went in and that took us home.”
It was a good night for both defenses, and often an excruciatingly bad one for both offenses. The Saints won despite 35 turnovers. The Monarchs lost the ball 17 times themselves in the first half. They steadied in the second half and had just seven turnovers then. That was a big reason they went ahead.
After the Monarchs spotted the Saints the first seven points, they took their first lead when Bella Morales buried a 3-point shot to put Exeter Union ahead 31-29 with 5:39 left.
At that point the Santa Maria offense, which had floundered since scoring seven points the first 1:34 of the game, suddenly found its groove again.
“We had to change our game plan,” Santa Maria center Phoebe Becerra said, and the Saints did with success.
After the Morales basket, Becerra, away from traffic to the left of the basket, took a bounce pass from Juarez and scored to tie the game at the 5:24 mark of the fourth quarter.
At the 5:03 mark, Becerra took a Yuridia Ramos bounce pass at the same spot and put the ball in to put the Saints in front 33-31. Santa Maria stayed ahead, out-scoring Exeter Union 8-4 the rest of the way.
Becerra scored six points the first 1:34 of the game, and the Saints had pretty good ball movement to that point. Then the Saints started throwing bounce passes in the lane which the Monarchs picked off.
They also started dribbling into defensive pressure, and the Monarchs kept making steals. The Saints finally righted themselves again on offense the last 5:24.
Erik Ramos liked what he saw from his team’s defense, which has been good all year. As for the other side of the ball, “Our offense was stagnant,” said the Santa Maria coach. “It’s been stagnant the last three games.
“It was a win, but it was an ugly win.”
Becerra, with 15 points and 12 rebounds, notched a double-double. Juarez scored 13 points.
Brianna Hill snared nine rebounds for Santa Maria, and Juarez and Yuridia Ramos pulled down seven each. Ramos also made five steals and had three assists.
Morales led the Monarchs with 13 points, and Avrie Hutcheson scored 11 for Exeter Union. Brooklyn Cooper pulled down eight rebounds for the Monarchs, and Harley Weaver snared seven.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.