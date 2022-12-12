121022 SMHS GBB 01
Buy Now

Santa Maria's Aaliyah Juarez, left, and Phoebe Becerra combined for 28 of the team's 41 points in a win over Exeter. The Saints are 8-3 at this point in the season. 

 Kenny Cress, Staff

The Santa Maria girls basketball team played some of its best basketball of the night Friday night after the Saints lost a 20-11 halftime lead.

As a result, Santa Maria edged Exeter Union 41-35 in a non-conference game at Santa Maria’s Wilson Gym. The Saints also gathered momentum again after dropping three of their previous four games after getting off to a 5-0 start. They are now 8-3 on the year after Monday's 55-26 win over Valley Christian.

“This will give us some confidence,” Santa Maria freshman guard Aliyah Juarez said afterward.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.